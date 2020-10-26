https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/emergency-evacuation-in-irvine/
Flames have jumped the 241. #SilveradoFire
Approximately 60,000 people are evacuating the Irvine area. Check your evacuation location here: https://t.co/gAGlMlPUL2 pic.twitter.com/RhVJu7g0us
IRVINE, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Approximately 60,000 people are being forced to evacuate their homes in the Irvine, California area as wind has rapidly grown a wildfire in the area.
The Silverado Fire jumped CA-241 highway. The fire began shortly before 7 a.m. (PDT) Monday.
When firefighters arrived, it was 10 acres. Three hours later, officials estimated it had grown to 2,000 acres with 0 percent contained.
Several schools are under a mandatory evacuation.
Road closures for #SilveradoFire:
•Portolla from 241 to Jamboree
•241 from the 133 to Santiago
•Santiago Canyon Rd from Cooks to the 241 pic.twitter.com/s7Gg1wjAvO
