U.S. Senate Candidate Jason Lewis (R-MN) exited a “successful” emergency surgery, several hours after his campaign announced the former GOP congressman had been rushed to the hospital on Monday morning after suffering from several abdominal pain.

“I am pleased to report that according to Congressman Lewis’ doctor, his emergency surgery this morning to treat an internal hernia was successful and minimally invasive,” said Campaign Manager Tom Syzmanski in a statement Monday afternoon.

Syzmanksi, who revealed earlier in the day Lewis was undergoing emergency treatment for a “severe internal hernia,” said Lewis could be released from the hospital in the next couple of days, so long as his “recovery continues on a positive trajectory.”

In the aftermath of Lewis’ hospitalization, the Minnesota Republican Party sent well wishes to Lewis and his family, hoping for a quick recovery, as did Senator Tina Smith (D-MN), the sitting senator from Minnesota running against Lewis.

Wishing @LewisForMN a successful surgery and a quick recovery! https://t.co/bpdtI8gy7x — MNGOP (@mngop) October 26, 2020

Archie and I are wishing Jason Lewis a successful surgery and a speedy recovery. — Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) October 26, 2020

Lewis’ campaign manager thanked those who sent prayers and well wishes, and said he wanted to assure voters that “nothing will keep Jason sidelined in his fight to protect Minnesotans from the radical left’s assault on our police officers, economy and Minnesota way of life.”

GOOD NEWS! The dr. has said Jason’s surgery was successful & he’s optimistic Jason will be discharged within the next couple days. In the meantime, our campaign isn’t missing a beat & the fight to restore Minnesota’s economy, protect our police & defend the Constitution rolls on pic.twitter.com/UAo3n0vckS — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) October 26, 2020

While Minnesota hasn’t been represented by a Republican senator since Norm Coleman was ousted by former Senator Al Franken (D-MN) in 2009, recent polling compiled by FiveThirtyEight shows Lewis shrinking the lead held by Smith, who has been ahead by at least a 7-point margin since mid-September, according to the polls included on the FiveThirtyEight website.

Back in early October, a SurveyUSA poll showed Smith ahead of Lewis by seven points. The same polling group, however, conducted another poll in mid-October, and found Smith was only leading Lewis by one point.

Recent Minnesota polling for the presidential election, on the other hand, shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by about six points, according to the RealClearPolitics average. That said, one poll released by the Trafalgar Group — the most recent poll available from the group on the RealClearPolitics website — showed the two candidates tied in mid-August.

Minnesota hasn’t carried a Republican state in the electoral college since 1972, when President Richard Nixon swept every state except Massachusetts. Notably, Minnesota was the only state to not vote for President Ronald Reagan in 1984, and instead opted to vote for former Vice President Walter Mondale, a Minnesota politician.

