https://bigleaguepolitics.com/flashback-before-she-was-election-overseer-michigans-secretary-of-state-served-on-southern-poverty-law-center-board/

The #DetroitLeaks scandal is shaking the foundation of the color revolution tasked with ousting President Donald Trump from office to its very core.

While these leaks may be shocking, they are more understandable when it is understood who is in charge of elections in the state of Michigan. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is a former board member for the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) who has received large donations from the George Soros network for over a decade.

Benson was bankrolled by George Soros for years, through his Democracy Alliance, before she was able to obtain her position of power. She is part of the Soros operatives who have recently slithered into positions of power using oligarch money to subvert the rule of law. Another beneficiary of Soros bucks is St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who has effectively made self-defense against ANTIFA terrorists illegal with her witch hunt against the McCloskey family.

The SPLC has attempted to scrub Benson’s involvement with the organization from their official website shortly after her election, showing how the far-left is desperate to obfuscate their elite network from the general public. The two Democrat women in superior positions of power to Benson in state have shown a major penchant for abusing their authority to punish their political opponents.

Big League Politics has reported on the scam behind the SPLC, which fuels the media-generated paranoia of Democrats regarding racism and anti-Semitism in order to fill their coffers with millions:

The Southern Poverty Law Center is being forced to reckon with its own intolerence after its two highest-ranking executives have resigned in disgrace. “The president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, Richard Cohen, announced his resignation Friday, the latest in a series of high-profile departures at the anti-hate organization that have come amid allegations of misconduct and workplace discrimination,” the LA Times reported. Last week, Morris Dees, a cofounder of group, was forced to resign amid vague allegations of misconduct. It was later reported that an email circulated from former SPLC employee Meredith Horton had accused management of maltreatment of female and minority employees. That prompted the group to launch an internal probe of workplace culture, led by former Obama administration official Tina Tchen. “Whatever problems exist at the SPLC happened on my watch, so I take responsibility for them,” Cohen reportedly told staff in his email resignation. Friday, the organization’s legal director, Rhonda Brownstein, also resigned via email. As Big League Politics reported, and as was later confirmed by multiple outlets, tempers are boiling over inside the SPLC at what is viewed by employees as longstanding discrimination against minorities and females. It’s difficult not to see the irony. America’s supposed protector against evil, racist, hateful, conservatives has apparently been perpetrating hate within their organization all along. The SPLC has also been known to foment hatred externally. Most notably, Floyd Lee Corkins II pleaded guilty to terrorism charges after attempting to massacre the entire staff at the Family Research Counsel – a pro-traditional marriage group – in Washington, D.C. He told authorities that he was inspired by the SPLC’s “hate map,” which listed FRC.

Unfortunately for the state of Michigan, Benson is not likely to be reigned in by her superiors. Attorney General Dana Nessel announced an investigation into the Unlock Michigan ballot initiative designed to limit her office’s power. Nessel has exploited audio released by Democrat operatives of a supposed petition circulator, who is a progressive from California, in an attempt to undermine democracy and torpedo the entire initiative. Her boss, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, actually vetoed a bill that would protect elderly folks in nursing homes from being housed with COVID-19 patients because it would have given Republicans a victory.

Patriots throughout Michigan will have to fight these criminals tooth and nail to secure the vote. Big League Politics will continue to give updates about the #DetroitLeaks and their ramifications for next week’s elections.

