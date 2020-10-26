https://justthenews.com/former-astronaut-buzz-aldrin-endorses-ariz-sen-mcsally-over-fellow-astronaut-kelly?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Retired U.S astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin is backing Republican Sen. Martha McSally in her tough reelection bi in Arizona race against Democrat challenger Mark Kelly.

Aldrin, who in his historic, 1969 Apollo flight was one of the first two humans to step foot on the moon, endorsed officially endorsed McSally, a former Air Force fighter pilot.

“Martha, check six – Mark? Buzz – over 100 jet hours in Arizona,” the 90-year-old Aldrin tweeted. “12 o’clock is straight ahead. 6 o’clock is behind. Fighter pilots understand what ‘check six’ means in FTR lingo talk. Martha, wave as you move ahead past Mark, to 12 o’clock, and you win for Arizona!”

McSally responded on Twitter saying it is an “absolute honor to have the support of hero astronaut Buzz Aldrin in this mission!”

