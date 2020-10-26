https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/former-cnn-host-reza-aslan-follows-up-on-his-threat-to-burn-the-entire-fking-thing-down-if-acb-is-confirmed/

As Twitchy reported earlier, before Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate Monday night, we had a flashback to promises that “they” were going to shut the country down if Mitch McConnell tried to ram through another Supreme Court justice before the election. We’d appended former CNN host Reza Aslan’s tweet to that batch as well.

That somehow racked up 12,000 likes, but now that ACB’s been confirmed, a lot of people are asking for confirmation of what exactly is going to happen.

Are we in the streets yet? — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 26, 2020

should we now call the fire department? how’s that ratio, by the way? https://t.co/zhyIdocsSF — Gildan of The Hill People (@jetx86) October 26, 2020

Make your move, asshole. — Upset Over A Coyote (@corrcomm) October 26, 2020

So…here we are… how u doing man? Gonna be ok? pic.twitter.com/MhuyET5P0h — DevE (@EGdev34) October 26, 2020

Sup? — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 27, 2020

We’re ready here in Tennessee. Where ya at? Hurry up though, we gotta work in the morning. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 27, 2020

Get on with it, hoss — Klaus Flauten (@Klaus_Flauten) October 27, 2020

Show time! You’re up now. Waiting…. — SC IslandTime (@OffshoreJoe) October 27, 2020

What time are you meeting corn pop tonight to start all this “burning down” stuff? 🤪😂🤣 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 27, 2020

I’m here to check on the fires, too. — Old West (@OldWest1453) October 27, 2020

Bring it tough guy. — You can’t make this crap up. (@cantpretendtoo) October 26, 2020

where are we at on this, Reza — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) October 26, 2020

Sorry I’m late. What do we need? I’ve got one of those windless lighters and a bunch of junk mail in the recycle bin. Will that help, or — Dr. Johnny Bananas (@neurodruid) October 27, 2020

I went to the local riot and nobody knew you 😂 — TOUR (@TTOURTV) October 27, 2020

OK, we’re not sure if Aslan is going to get back to everybody with a vague threat, but he did tell Dinesh D’Souza to send him his address:

Send me your address https://t.co/6lGVgEDQ19 — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) October 27, 2020

Cute. Went from “the whole thing” to @DineshDSouza‘s house. You hero. — Pronouns are Bro/Bruh/Y’all (@GoDawgs_44) October 27, 2020

Uh oh, @SirajAHashmi someone needs their phone taken — Stephen Damnjanovic (@Bamnjamn) October 27, 2020

Save some testosterone for the rest of us tough guy — Roman 🍥 (@NunuRomn) October 27, 2020

My money is on Dinesh. — AlastorFromTheRock 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@AlastorDamned) October 27, 2020

There’s the kind, tolerant, educated, fact based progressive I always hear about! — Voluntaryist (@an_capitalist) October 27, 2020

it might be better for you to just quit now champ — 🎃timrivard (@TimRivard) October 27, 2020

He’s at your mom’s right now. — Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) October 27, 2020

Haha. Rough night little fella? — David Stilwell (@Stillsmack) October 27, 2020

Cry more — Andrew Kelly Borel (@ndrewkellyborel) October 27, 2020

That a threat tough guy? Lmao! NO 👏🏽ONE 👏🏽CARES! — Daddy 2.0 (@necktitties79) October 27, 2020

@TwitterSupport can you do something with @rezaaslan I feel threatened and triggered by his harmful words and actions — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) October 27, 2020

Take your ball and go home, ma’am. — Slightly 👻Spooky👻 Kirk (@jamusp) October 27, 2020

Don’t eat him, bro. — Justice Amy Cobra Barrett 15 (@cobracommandr15) October 27, 2020

What are you going to do, send him a resume? — Magnifico 👑 (@MagnificoIX) October 27, 2020

Hey guys come look, we got a badass over here on the computer. — Tyler F. Thompson (@TylerFThompson) October 27, 2020

You lost. Move on. — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 27, 2020

I will gladly send you mine. I’m your Huckleberry! pic.twitter.com/g9SvpmXJO9 — James Haggard (@jameshaggard85) October 27, 2020

Remember when you weren’t a punchline. — Molly Chaton (@ChatonMolly) October 27, 2020

Maybe next week will go better for Aslan and he can settle down.

