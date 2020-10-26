https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/former-cnn-host-reza-aslan-follows-up-on-his-threat-to-burn-the-entire-fking-thing-down-if-acb-is-confirmed/

As Twitchy reported earlier, before Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate Monday night, we had a flashback to promises that “they” were going to shut the country down if Mitch McConnell tried to ram through another Supreme Court justice before the election. We’d appended former CNN host Reza Aslan’s tweet to that batch as well.

That somehow racked up 12,000 likes, but now that ACB’s been confirmed, a lot of people are asking for confirmation of what exactly is going to happen.

OK, we’re not sure if Aslan is going to get back to everybody with a vague threat, but he did tell Dinesh D’Souza to send him his address:

Maybe next week will go better for Aslan and he can settle down.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...