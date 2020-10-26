https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/former-cnn-host-reza-aslan-follows-up-on-his-threat-to-burn-the-entire-fking-thing-down-if-acb-is-confirmed/
As Twitchy reported earlier, before Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate Monday night, we had a flashback to promises that “they” were going to shut the country down if Mitch McConnell tried to ram through another Supreme Court justice before the election. We’d appended former CNN host Reza Aslan’s tweet to that batch as well.
That somehow racked up 12,000 likes, but now that ACB’s been confirmed, a lot of people are asking for confirmation of what exactly is going to happen.
— Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) October 26, 2020
Are we in the streets yet?
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 26, 2020
— Laura (@laurakbarr) October 26, 2020
should we now call the fire department?
how’s that ratio, by the way? https://t.co/zhyIdocsSF
— Gildan of The Hill People (@jetx86) October 26, 2020
Make your move, asshole.
— Upset Over A Coyote (@corrcomm) October 26, 2020
So…here we are… how u doing man? Gonna be ok? pic.twitter.com/MhuyET5P0h
— DevE (@EGdev34) October 26, 2020
Sup?
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 27, 2020
We’re ready here in Tennessee. Where ya at?
Hurry up though, we gotta work in the morning.
— 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 27, 2020
Get on with it, hoss
— Klaus Flauten (@Klaus_Flauten) October 27, 2020
Show time! You’re up now. Waiting….
— SC IslandTime (@OffshoreJoe) October 27, 2020
What time are you meeting corn pop tonight to start all this “burning down” stuff? 🤪😂🤣
— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 27, 2020
I’m here to check on the fires, too.
— Old West (@OldWest1453) October 27, 2020
— citizen uprising (@cit_uprising) October 26, 2020
Bring it tough guy.
— You can’t make this crap up. (@cantpretendtoo) October 26, 2020
where are we at on this, Reza
— i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) October 26, 2020
Sorry I’m late. What do we need? I’ve got one of those windless lighters and a bunch of junk mail in the recycle bin. Will that help, or
— Dr. Johnny Bananas (@neurodruid) October 27, 2020
— Kaiju (@kaijubushi) October 27, 2020
— HolyCow (@TonyBearden) October 27, 2020
I went to the local riot and nobody knew you 😂
— TOUR (@TTOURTV) October 27, 2020
OK, we’re not sure if Aslan is going to get back to everybody with a vague threat, but he did tell Dinesh D’Souza to send him his address:
Send me your address https://t.co/6lGVgEDQ19
— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) October 27, 2020
Cute. Went from “the whole thing” to @DineshDSouza‘s house. You hero.
— Pronouns are Bro/Bruh/Y’all (@GoDawgs_44) October 27, 2020
Uh oh, @SirajAHashmi someone needs their phone taken
— Stephen Damnjanovic (@Bamnjamn) October 27, 2020
Save some testosterone for the rest of us tough guy
— Roman 🍥 (@NunuRomn) October 27, 2020
My money is on Dinesh.
— AlastorFromTheRock 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@AlastorDamned) October 27, 2020
There’s the kind, tolerant, educated, fact based progressive I always hear about!
— Voluntaryist (@an_capitalist) October 27, 2020
🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
— Downer (@TheDownerParty) October 27, 2020
it might be better for you to just quit now champ
— 🎃timrivard (@TimRivard) October 27, 2020
He’s at your mom’s right now.
— Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) October 27, 2020
Haha. Rough night little fella?
— David Stilwell (@Stillsmack) October 27, 2020
Cry more
— Andrew Kelly Borel (@ndrewkellyborel) October 27, 2020
That a threat tough guy? Lmao! NO 👏🏽ONE 👏🏽CARES!
— Daddy 2.0 (@necktitties79) October 27, 2020
@TwitterSupport can you do something with @rezaaslan I feel threatened and triggered by his harmful words and actions
— Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) October 27, 2020
Take your ball and go home, ma’am.
— Slightly 👻Spooky👻 Kirk (@jamusp) October 27, 2020
Don’t eat him, bro.
— Justice Amy Cobra Barrett 15 (@cobracommandr15) October 27, 2020
What are you going to do, send him a resume?
— Magnifico 👑 (@MagnificoIX) October 27, 2020
— Lolaknown (@lolaknown) October 27, 2020
Hey guys come look, we got a badass over here on the computer.
— Tyler F. Thompson (@TylerFThompson) October 27, 2020
You lost. Move on.
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 27, 2020
I will gladly send you mine. I’m your Huckleberry! pic.twitter.com/g9SvpmXJO9
— James Haggard (@jameshaggard85) October 27, 2020
— Daniel Collins (@danielc4liberty) October 27, 2020
— geoff (@geoff5point0) October 27, 2020
Remember when you weren’t a punchline.
— Molly Chaton (@ChatonMolly) October 27, 2020
Maybe next week will go better for Aslan and he can settle down.
