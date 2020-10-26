http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZzxBf2SNW5M/

A former Goldman Sachs president made a huge, last-minute donation to Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign against President Trump.

Harvey Schwartz, former president of Goldman Sachs, donated about $100,000 to the Biden Action Fund in October, according to Federal Election Commission data.

CNBC reports:

The filing lists Schwartz and a New York address and describes his work profession as “self employed.” The contribution was processed on Oct. 5, records show. Schwartz retired from the bank in 2018 after being its president for just over a year. Prior to that role he was Goldman’s chief financial officer.

Wall Street executives and employees has been a major donor to the Biden campaign. One of the donors is a former Goldman Sachs executive who profited from the housing crisis.

While Biden has taken about 184 separate contributions from Goldman Sachs executives and employees, President Donald Trump has taken just 41 contributions from the big bank. Trump’s contributions from Goldman Sachs total less than $7,500.

As Breitbart News has noted, recent CNBC analysis revealed that Wall Street has donated more than $50 million to Biden’s campaign this election cycle. CNN analysis found that “all the big banks” are backing Biden against Trump.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

