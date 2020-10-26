https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/former-hunter-biden-business-associate-tony-bobulinski-to-appear-on-tucker-carlson-and-play-some-recordings/

We’re pretty certain whatever former Hunter Biden business associate-turned-whistleblower Tony Bobulinski says won’t dissuade any Joe Biden supporters from voting for him, but it might sway whatever undecided voters are out there. We’re also pretty certain the media isn’t going to acknowledge whatever Bobulinski says or uncovers Tuesday night on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — Brian Stelter and company will consider the story to be less valid because Fox News covered it.

But for regular viewers of Carlson, this should be good.

Agreed.

Tune in tomorrow night …

