https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/former-hunter-biden-business-associate-tony-bobulinski-to-appear-on-tucker-carlson-and-play-some-recordings/

We’re pretty certain whatever former Hunter Biden business associate-turned-whistleblower Tony Bobulinski says won’t dissuade any Joe Biden supporters from voting for him, but it might sway whatever undecided voters are out there. We’re also pretty certain the media isn’t going to acknowledge whatever Bobulinski says or uncovers Tuesday night on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — Brian Stelter and company will consider the story to be less valid because Fox News covered it.

But for regular viewers of Carlson, this should be good.

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson’s show tomorrow night will be devoted entirely to an interview with Tony Bobulinksi, the Biden family insider-turned-whistleblower whose explosive e-mails show that Joe Biden himself was deeply involved in Hunter’s foreign business dealings. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 26, 2020

According to a source familiar with the planning, Bobulinski will play recordings of Biden family operatives begging him to stay quiet and claiming Bobulinski’s revelations will “bury” the reputations of everyone involved in Hunter’s overseas deals. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 26, 2020

🚨🚨🚨 OMG TUCKER IS GOING TO BE LIT AF TOMORROW. BOBULINSKI IS GOING TO PLAY RECORDINGS!!! CANT WAIT FOR THE MEDIA TO NOT COVER THAT AND DESTROY WHATS LITTLE IS LEFT OF THEIR CREDIBILITY FOREVER!!! https://t.co/ewXYYrQIz4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 26, 2020

Got my DVR set and popcorn ready for @TuckerCarlson tomorrow night! 👍 — Jim Neal (@jim_neal1) October 26, 2020

Ok, my champagne is ready — itsmine (@sarasbau) October 26, 2020

I’m gonna buy an extra large bag of marshmallows tonight in preparation for the roasting! — Simon Wiskowski (@SimonWiskowski) October 26, 2020

Good god, I can’t wait for this. — Damon Parker (@DamonParker1) October 26, 2020

This story just keeps on going. Hunter must have really screwed these guys over to have them want to put this out this late in the game. — Lee Juby (@LeeJuby1) October 26, 2020

In the end, sadly nobody will care unless we get audio/visual evidence of Joe admitting to a crime. — Lavrans (@Skipsvrak) October 26, 2020

My condolences to his family for his imminent suicide — Definitely Not A Russian Bot (@Cheags21) October 26, 2020

They better not do a Maddow… — L. C. Douglas (@lcdpresents) October 26, 2020

Agreed.

Depending on when these recordings were made (ie, around the time Bobilinski came forward) that would be WITNESS TAMPERING. Does the FBI plan to not investigate that as well? Should be fairly easy to corroborate call dates, recordings, and who was on the calls. — Sporadicus (@nevyan17) October 26, 2020

Yikes! Flagging for you @AndrewBatesNC. There goes your ridiculous “Russian disinformation” line. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 26, 2020

Bombshell of a story and I really can’t think of a better journalist that Tucker to let the cat out of the bag pic.twitter.com/sW4nLUasbH — samuel (@samuelclemmett) October 26, 2020

Tune in tomorrow night …

Related:

‘It will bury all of us, man’: Former Hunter Biden partner Tony Bobulinski drops some bombshells before debate https://t.co/HPoBjTztd8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 23, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

