https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/26/four-years-later-bitter-hillary-clinton-claims-2016-election-was-stolen-from-her/

Hillary Clinton is still bitter about her presidential election loss in 2016.

“I was the candidate that they basically stole an election from,” Clinton said Monday on the New York Times podcast “Sway.”

“I was the candidate who won nearly three million more votes. So no matter how they cut it, it wasn’t the kind of win that people said, ‘OK, it wasn’t my candidate, but OK.’ This election is still front and center in people’s psyches. And people fight about it every day online, because there is a deep sense of unfairness and just dismissiveness toward his victory, and he knows it,” Clinton said.

Clinton blamed her loss in certain key states on former FBI Director James Comey’s letter Congress announcing the existence of emails under investigation. “I absolutely thought I was going to win. So did everybody else. I mean, I know people look back now and say, well, it wasn’t — we were going to win. We were absolutely going to win.”

Clinton also claimed that she was “born” for the presidency, explaining to podcast host Kara Swisher.

I was born for that. I mean, that’s why I knew I’d be a good president. I was ready for crises and emergencies, and I would have done what you see these women leaders doing. You listen to the science. You bring in people in an open, inclusive way. You communicate constantly, you make the case by explaining why what you’re doing is in the long-term interests, not only of health but also, of the economy. Yeah, I have no doubt in my mind at all that I would have stepped up to that crisis.

Her election loss, Clinton complained, was partially due to a disinformation campaign stemming from “vast right-wing conspiracy.”

“There were academic studies done afterward, lots of them, about why people ended up not voting for me, and it was shocking what they believed. I mean, the disinformation was incredibly pervasive,” Clinton said.

“That kind of craziness is baked into the Republican right in this point in our history,” she added.

Clinton also said that the fact that she is a woman also played a role in her loss.

“There is something deeply unsettling to a strata of American voters about a woman getting that close to being president,” Clinton.

Despite her own surprising loss in 2016, Clinton claims that she “can’t entertain the idea of [Trump] winning” and that “it would cause cognitive dissonance of a grave degree.” She also called Republicans “cowards and spineless enablers of him.”

“It makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we’d have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions, and damaging of our norms and our values, and lessening of our leadership and the list goes on,” Clinton said.

In addition to accusing Trump of “abuse of power,” Clinton also said that he “lives with this specter of illegitimacy.”

“I don’t think he has any boundaries at all, Kara. I don’t think he has any conscience,” she said. “He’s obviously not a moral, truthful man. So he will do whatever he can to lift himself up. And remember, as I said, he lives with this specter of illegitimacy.”

When asked about the potential release of her possibly incriminating emails, Clinton denied that there is anything there, saying it is a “pathetic” move by the president and his administration.

“There’s nothing in them, but what they do is they take these emails that were, frankly, pretty boring if you want to really know the truth about them, and they begin to try to manipulate them, or they pull them out of context, or they make up whole cloth crazy stories about them. And people, unfortunately, believe they’re getting kind of a behind the scenes look,” Clinton said.

Clinton continued to criticize Trump, saying she would never invite him on her own podcast, and expressed hope for a Biden presidency with Kamala Harris’s as potential VP.

“I want Biden and Harris elected. I’ve spent a lot of time talking to Kamala, and I think she’s going to be terrific. I can’t wait for her to be there,” Clinton said. “I think that’s a huge step forward. I answer any questions they have. I provide any information that they need. I’m going to do everything I possibly can do to help them be successful because that’s really the most important thing now.”

While she says she doesn’t want a role in a Biden Harris cabinet, Clinton hopes for a Democratic Senate.

“We need a Democratic Senate to put a check on Trump if the worse were to happen, but equally importantly, to help Biden get things done quickly so people can see government works,” Clinton said.

“The transition operation is up and going, and it’s very robust,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

