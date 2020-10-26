https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fox-news-quarantine-debate-jay-wallace/2020/10/26/id/993808

Multiple Fox News personnel are quarantining after they were exposed to a person who recently tested positive for the coronavirus while on a flight from the final presidential debate last week, The Washington Post reports.

Fox News Media President Jay Wallace, a group of unidentified network executives, and several top news anchors, including Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, were advised to quarantine after taking a charter flight from Nashville, Tennessee, to New York following the debate last Thursday, after another person aboard the flight later tested positive for COVID-19.

Among those to quarantine are Wallace, Baier, MacCallum, Dana Perino, and Juan Williams, who were all tested by the network and the Commission on Presidential Debates before they attended the debate. The Post reports that the hosts will continue to work on their shows from their homes until they have three consecutive negative tests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

