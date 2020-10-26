https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/steven-crowder-2648486595

Steven Crowder’s WWE parody features the presidential ‘God Emperor’ battling ‘Rapey Joe.’ Witness this highly personal showdown in the biggest smackdown of the presidential race.

In this hilarious video, Commander-in-Chief ‘God Emperor’ (Steven Crowder) made his way outside just as ‘Rapey Joe’ (Steven’s Dad) steps out of his armored vehicle for the final presidential debate. In traditional WWE form, the two men deliver an entertaining battle with the help of Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

Watch the video for more.



FULL MATCH : Donald Trump vs. Rapey Joe Biden | Louder With Crowder



youtu.be



