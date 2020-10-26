https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/glenn-kessler-brian-stelter-laud-nbc-news-for-adding-an-editors-note-to-its-piece-on-four-more-years-of-george/

As Twitchy reported, plenty in the mainstream media were already white-knighting for Joe Biden after he appeared to mix up Donald Trump and George W. Bush during an online Latino outreach event that included George Lopez. He was talking about Lopez, you see, when he mentioned “four more years of George, uh.” Wife Jill seemingly mistook his intention as well, appearing to be coaching him in whispers to say “Trump.”

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler gave NBC News props for admitting it had made a mistake by showing the video on “Today,” and Brian Stelter was right there as well.

Unlike most politicians, respected news organizations acknowledge when they make a mistake. cc: @daveweigel pic.twitter.com/IPJoM7lm6P — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 26, 2020

NBC has added an editor’s note to this morning’s “Today” show segment that played a clip of Biden saying “four more years of George, uh…” without noting that he was talking to George Lopez https://t.co/PmyfpCN6HE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 26, 2020

This is what 4 years of Biden is going to look like: https://t.co/wJ0Q1hQBYQ — John Sexton (@verumserum) October 26, 2020

Yep. And we’re not really sure the context provided by NBC News’ editor’s note helped all that much by providing a transcript: “And the character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot. What kind of country are we going to be? Four more years of George, uh, George, eh.”

I agree with Biden that our country cannot endure four more years of George Lopez. — Arthur Hill (@ArthurHill9) October 26, 2020

Yes, as we all know, this country will be in a very different place if George Lopez is given 4 more years. You guys are beyond parody. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 26, 2020

Because unless they’re potato heads like you and most of NBC’s viewers, they don’t realize that George Lopez was president — Loren (@LorenSethC) October 26, 2020

This makes the gaffe *worse, Tater. — Gregizona (@murgatr0id) October 26, 2020

When did you stop being journalists?!? — Honey🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@jennifermcfarl4) October 26, 2020

Even if it was about Lopez, “four more years of George “ is still babbling nonsense — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) October 26, 2020

That still makes no sense, Brian. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 26, 2020

This makes even less sense. — Sween (@sweenprs) October 26, 2020

The only sentence that works for Biden at that moment is “four more years of Trump.” We all know that’s what he meant just as we all know there’s no George in that sentence unless you’re prone to sudden confusion. — John Sexton (@verumserum) October 26, 2020

I’m fine with them including the full context but I don’t see a mistake here. He said “four more years of George” and then he paused as if confused and started a new sentence. — John Sexton (@verumserum) October 26, 2020

Um, it’s on video. — mare “vote early” 6367 (@mare6367) October 26, 2020

Yea we can all watch it. It’s clear he meant Trump but said George.https://t.co/YgBFDW1UVc — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) October 26, 2020

Ah, yes. I remember the years of President Lopez. Can’t wait for them to build the library! — TommyD (@KneelB4Zodd) October 26, 2020

This explanation doesn’t help after all, because Lopez isn’t president. — Sgt. K. Onyx (@SgtKOnyx) October 26, 2020

Four more years of George Lopez! Woo! — NBroadsword (@NBroadsword) October 26, 2020

You’re joking, right? Does the media honestly think people are this stupid? We have state run media, folks. We no longer have a free press. — ModSquad (@Designsage) October 26, 2020

That’s an ocean’s worth of water you’re carrying for Joe. Good work! — Beaker (@WorldBeaker) October 26, 2020

Yeah that totally makes this better. JFC — Quick Time Tweets (@DirkTheDaring3) October 26, 2020

Even worse. — Blessed is the hand that giveth… Чандакси (@CHandaxi) October 26, 2020

retcon is best con — nostalgic for segways (@tshell) October 26, 2020

Come on man! — Robert J De Lisle (@RobertJDeLisle) October 26, 2020

That was like 3 gaffes ago, 🥔. — Mike (@mikecarroll1974) October 26, 2020

Just disregard the fact that he forgets who he’s talking to quite frequently. Remembering who you are having a conversation with seems like a simple thing to expect of someone that could be the most powerful person in the world. — Gamer Dad (@ConserviGamer) October 26, 2020

Triggered again. What the hell has happened to our media. Defending Biden at all costs, even something as minor as this. Disgraceful — Kip Herriage (@KHerriage) October 26, 2020

Must protect the precious — M (@Engerlandm8) October 26, 2020

Clean up duty for the DNC’s janitor on Aisle 4. Stelter, get back to work! — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) October 26, 2020

As others have noted, him saying “George” is a much smaller issue than how hard the Leftists in the MSM have rushed to cover for him. Such partisan hackery…. — Joey Jo-Jo (@joey_jj_jr) October 26, 2020

NBC News added context, but it doesn’t help Biden at all when presented along with the video and transcript. As John Sexton said above, this is what the press will be like all four years of a Biden presidency, or however many years he lasts.

