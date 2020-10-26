https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/glenn-kessler-brian-stelter-laud-nbc-news-for-adding-an-editors-note-to-its-piece-on-four-more-years-of-george/

As Twitchy reported, plenty in the mainstream media were already white-knighting for Joe Biden after he appeared to mix up Donald Trump and George W. Bush during an online Latino outreach event that included George Lopez. He was talking about Lopez, you see, when he mentioned “four more years of George, uh.” Wife Jill seemingly mistook his intention as well, appearing to be coaching him in whispers to say “Trump.”

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler gave NBC News props for admitting it had made a mistake by showing the video on “Today,” and Brian Stelter was right there as well.

Yep. And we’re not really sure the context provided by NBC News’ editor’s note helped all that much by providing a transcript: “And the character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot. What kind of country are we going to be? Four more years of George, uh, George, eh.”

NBC News added context, but it doesn’t help Biden at all when presented along with the video and transcript. As John Sexton said above, this is what the press will be like all four years of a Biden presidency, or however many years he lasts.

