Just as a reminder, the ultra-liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg was confirmed by a vote of 96-3 back in 1993. Now, her replacement has been confirmed by a vote of 52-48 after Sen. Chuck Schumer warned that generations of unborn would suffer as a result.
This editor is not at all sure about the upcoming election, but if we were given only one term of Donald Trump as president, we got three Supreme Court justices out of the deal.
Grassley gavels in the vote -> 52-48 – ACB is confirmed
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 27, 2020
Justice Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed by the Senate with a 52-48 vote!
— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 27, 2020
With a 52-48 vote, Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed as associate justice of the United States Supreme Court.
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 27, 2020
IT’S HAPPENING
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 26, 2020
JUSTICE
AMY
CONEY
BARRETT
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 27, 2020
You can now refer to her as Madam Justice Barrett!!!
America is safe for another few decades…thank God! pic.twitter.com/5nyPWV7Ej0
— Saul Anuzis (@sanuzis) October 27, 2020
CONFIRMED
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 27, 2020
It’s done.
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 26, 2020
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 26, 2020
Justice is coming. #AMYCONEYBARRETT is Confirmed. pic.twitter.com/hLxFxHUotl
— Kyle Becker 🇺🇸 (@kylenabecker) October 26, 2020
Mood right now — pic.twitter.com/FDRfVJr87x
— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 26, 2020
The ayes have it
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 26, 2020
ACB is confirmed. The good guys (and gals) won this round.
Enjoy it, America.
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 27, 2020
It’s a new day, America. Smile. pic.twitter.com/T5U1F0hPLu
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 27, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton!
— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 27, 2020
At least Hillary got a broken glass ceiling for her birthday.
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 27, 2020
Solid burn.
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett!
Another Promise Made and Promise Kept under @realDonaldTrump!
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 27, 2020
CONFIRMED!
— Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) October 27, 2020
Congratulations to Amy Coney Barrett. The complete ineffectiveness of the attacks against her speaks to her superb character and impressive demeanor. She will undoubtedly make an excellent and meaningful addition to the Supreme Court.
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) October 27, 2020
Gorsuch + Kavanaugh + Barrett
— Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) October 27, 2020
LOL at Never Trumpers who insist Trump is destroying our nation… while Trump put Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, & now Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court.
— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 27, 2020
Whatever happens, its been one hell of a good presidency for the right.
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 27, 2020
not even in my wildest, most fever-brained dreams would’ve i have envisioned a game-show-host-turned-president pulling off a SCOTUS hat trick. America is a wild, wild place.
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 27, 2020
Hey, John Roberts, you are no longer needed.
— Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) October 27, 2020
Electoral Vote winner Trump confirmed three SCOTUS justices so far.
Popular Vote winner Hillary confirmed birthday reservations at Applebee’s.
— Razor (@hale_razor) October 27, 2020
Happy Birthday, Mrs. Clinton! @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/cuRIr1C56m
— Upset Over A Coyote (@corrcomm) October 27, 2020
Happy Birthday, Madame President!#JusticeAmyConeyBarrett pic.twitter.com/q5oXTCyEiq
— Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) October 27, 2020
This is the happiest I’ve ever been about anything in politics that I can remember in my lifetime
— Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) October 27, 2020
Congratulations, JUSTICE Amy Coney Barrett!#THUGLIFE pic.twitter.com/wESVQMANQ9
— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 27, 2020
— Eric Stratton (@totter777) October 27, 2020
God is good. #ACB IS CONFIRMED !
— 47™️ (@fadde) October 27, 2020
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 27, 2020
The dogma now lives loudly on the highest court in the land.
— Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) October 27, 2020
Winners:
-We the People
-Rule of law
-Constitutional governance
-A republic, if you can keep it
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 27, 2020
Sorry, Mazie:
Stay classy, Mazie Hirono … pic.twitter.com/ViobYBWNBb
— Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) October 27, 2020
Go to second 35— Hirono: “hell no”
they lose so well. https://t.co/IxOs8lAUeo
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 27, 2020
she literally walks all the way up to the front just to be the worst https://t.co/5oE90AjeL2
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 27, 2020
Send in the clowns:
Expand the court.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020
Expand the court. https://t.co/hYC5OCeKQq
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 27, 2020