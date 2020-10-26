https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/glorious-acb-associate-justice-amy-coney-barrett-confirmed-by-a-52-48-vote/

Just as a reminder, the ultra-liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg was confirmed by a vote of 96-3 back in 1993. Now, her replacement has been confirmed by a vote of 52-48 after Sen. Chuck Schumer warned that generations of unborn would suffer as a result.

This editor is not at all sure about the upcoming election, but if we were given only one term of Donald Trump as president, we got three Supreme Court justices out of the deal.

Grassley gavels in the vote -> 52-48 – ACB is confirmed — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 27, 2020

Justice Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed by the Senate with a 52-48 vote! — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 27, 2020

With a 52-48 vote, Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed as associate justice of the United States Supreme Court. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 27, 2020

IT’S HAPPENING — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 26, 2020

JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 27, 2020

You can now refer to her as Madam Justice Barrett!!!

America is safe for another few decades…thank God! pic.twitter.com/5nyPWV7Ej0 — Saul Anuzis (@sanuzis) October 27, 2020

CONFIRMED — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 27, 2020

It’s done. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 26, 2020

Mood right now — pic.twitter.com/FDRfVJr87x — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 26, 2020

The ayes have it — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 26, 2020

ACB is confirmed. The good guys (and gals) won this round. Enjoy it, America. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 27, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton! — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 27, 2020

At least Hillary got a broken glass ceiling for her birthday. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 27, 2020

Solid burn.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett! Another Promise Made and Promise Kept under @realDonaldTrump! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 27, 2020

CONFIRMED! — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) October 27, 2020

Congratulations to Amy Coney Barrett. The complete ineffectiveness of the attacks against her speaks to her superb character and impressive demeanor. She will undoubtedly make an excellent and meaningful addition to the Supreme Court. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) October 27, 2020

Gorsuch + Kavanaugh + Barrett — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) October 27, 2020

LOL at Never Trumpers who insist Trump is destroying our nation… while Trump put Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, & now Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 27, 2020

Whatever happens, its been one hell of a good presidency for the right. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 27, 2020

not even in my wildest, most fever-brained dreams would’ve i have envisioned a game-show-host-turned-president pulling off a SCOTUS hat trick. America is a wild, wild place. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 27, 2020

Hey, John Roberts, you are no longer needed. — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) October 27, 2020

Electoral Vote winner Trump confirmed three SCOTUS justices so far. Popular Vote winner Hillary confirmed birthday reservations at Applebee’s. — Razor (@hale_razor) October 27, 2020

This is the happiest I’ve ever been about anything in politics that I can remember in my lifetime — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) October 27, 2020

The dogma now lives loudly on the highest court in the land. — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) October 27, 2020

Winners:

-We the People

-Rule of law

-Constitutional governance

-A republic, if you can keep it — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 27, 2020

Sorry, Mazie:

Stay classy, Mazie Hirono … pic.twitter.com/ViobYBWNBb — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) October 27, 2020

Go to second 35— Hirono: “hell no” they lose so well. https://t.co/IxOs8lAUeo — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 27, 2020

she literally walks all the way up to the front just to be the worst https://t.co/5oE90AjeL2 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 27, 2020

Send in the clowns:

Expand the court. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020

