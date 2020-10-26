https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/glorious-acb-associate-justice-amy-coney-barrett-confirmed-by-a-52-48-vote/

Just as a reminder, the ultra-liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg was confirmed by a vote of 96-3 back in 1993. Now, her replacement has been confirmed by a vote of 52-48 after Sen. Chuck Schumer warned that generations of unborn would suffer as a result.

This editor is not at all sure about the upcoming election, but if we were given only one term of Donald Trump as president, we got three Supreme Court justices out of the deal.

Solid burn.

Sorry, Mazie:

Send in the clowns:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...