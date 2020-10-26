https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/26/gotta-be-shting-me-nbc-tries-writing-off-suspicions-around-hunter-bidens-ties-with-russia-ukraine-by-quoting-putin/

Soooo … Putin is good now? What?

Russian President Putin says he saw nothing criminal in Hunter Biden’s past business ties with Ukraine or Russia, marking out his disagreement with one of President Trump’s attack lines in the U.S. presidential election. https://t.co/ZYjCaHfz17 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2020

From NBC:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that he saw nothing criminal in Hunter Biden’s past business ties with Ukraine or Russia, marking out his disagreement with one of Donald Trump’s attack lines in the U.S. presidential election. Putin was responding to comments made by Trump during televised debates with Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Trump, who is trailing in opinion polls, has used the debates to make accusations that Biden and his son Hunter engaged in unethical practices in Ukraine. No evidence has been verified to support the allegations, and Joe Biden has called them false and discredited.

Putin contradicted Trump.

But we thought Trump was Putin’s puppet or something?

Just when you think our media can’t get any dumber they surprise you time and time again.

Welp, that does it, case closed. Good to see this isn’t from an anonymous source high up in the Russian Government. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 26, 2020

So Putin is good now that he’s with your boy Biden on this one? — Robert, Trophy Hubs 🎃🎃🇺🇲🏌️‍♂️⛳ (@I_am_Thatman) October 26, 2020

lmao is Biden a Russian asset now? Special Counsel? — Phillygirl74 (@Phillygirl741) October 26, 2020

This is all so confusing. EL OH EL.

So, after 4 years of screaming everything is Russian collusion the American media is now literally colluding with Russia to try and hide Joe Biden’s corruption. — Joe “All Talk, No Action” Biden (@MNHockey17) October 26, 2020

Since when are we taking Putin’s word for it? — Vocal Objector 💛🍺 (@SecretAgentDrea) October 26, 2020

So now Putin is reliable? I’m so confused. — Barbara Matthews 🇺🇸 (@barbarapagem) October 26, 2020

Join the club.

***

Related:

WHOA NELLY, that’s a lotta backfire! David Frum shares his ‘achievable’ Electoral Map giving Texas to Biden and YEAH NO

‘We’re in the endgame NOW’: Brian Cates’ thread details how it’s about to get REAL this week and it AIN’T good for Biden

All the REEE! Peggy Noonan’s brutally HONEST piece about ‘frivolous’ Kamala Harris enrages the Left (especially Soledad O’Brien)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

