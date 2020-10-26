https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hah-hah-trump-campaign-trolls-fake-news-media-makes-wifi-password-whobuiltthecagesjoe-rally-sunday-waukesha/

President Trump held a campaign rally Saturday night in Waukesha, Wisconsin

THOUSANDS of supporters attended the rally in Wisconsin.

There was also plenty of local media and fake news national media at the event.

The Trump campaign trolled the fake news media.

The campaign made the WiFi password: WhoBuiltTheCagesJoe? at the rally.

That is in response to Joe Biden lying to Americans about the cages built during the Obama years to hold illegal alien children.

Joe Biden tried to blame that on President Trump in their final debate on Thursday.

