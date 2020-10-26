https://www.dailywire.com/news/hillary-most-republicans-cowards-spineless-enablers

Twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called most Republicans “cowards” and “spineless enablers” for supporting President Donald Trump, who defeated Clinton during the 2016 presidential election with zero political experience.

According to a report by Axios, Clinton told New York Times Opinion podcast host Kara Swisher on Sunday that “most Republicans are going to want to close the page” and “want to see [Trump] gone as much as we do, but they can’t say it publicly.”

Most Republicans, Clinton claimed, “have been cowards, spineless enablers” of the president.

The former secretary of state also said it makes her “literally sick” to her stomach to think about Trump winning a second term in the White House.

Clinton told Swisher she “can’t entertain the idea of him winning. … It would cause cognitive dissonance of a grave degree.”

“[I]t makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we’d have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions,” she added. “And damaging of our norms and our values. And lessening of our leadership. And the list goes on.”

Touching on the China-originated novel coronavirus, the former first lady said she would have handled the pandemic better than Trump and was “born” for such a crisis.

“You noted that a lot of countries that did best in the pandemic were led by women. … Do you think a woman president in the United States would handle the pandemic better?” posed Swisher.

“I have no doubt, especially if it were me,” Mrs. Clinton responded. “I have no doubt. I mean, I was born for that.”

Clinton also said she would “never” echo the “lock her up” chant about President Donald Trump because she believes “in the rule of law.”

“Lock her up” was chanted by Trump supporters during the 2016 election in reference to Clinton and her email scandal; the chant has popped back up in 2020 when POTUS mentions Clinton’s name.

“Would you say ‘lock him up?’” Swisher asked. “No, I would never say that,” Clinton responded, adding, “I believe in the rule of law, unlike some of these people.”

“I think I live rent-free in his head,” Clinton said of Trump.

Clinton’s only daughter Chelsea agrees with her mother’s assessment of Trump’s apparent “obsession.”

Chelsea said POTUS is “obsessed” with her mother and is still upset he lost the popular vote to Mrs. Clinton during the 2016 election.

“He’s obsessed with her!” Clinton said during an interview this month with “The Real,” a daytime talk show.

“I mean, he talks about her all the time. He talks about her in interviews. He talks about her in rallies. He tweets about her,” she added.

“I think it’s really clear that he has never gotten over the fact that she won the popular vote by more than 3 million votes,” Chelsea said. “I don’t think it’s an accident that we saw kind of how he reacted to Kamala Harris’ extraordinary debate performance, which similarly, he felt quite threatened by.”

