Four years ago, I, like most Americans (and probably most people worldwide) was convinced that Hillary Clinton was headed for certain victory. Hillary Clinton was clearly convinced of it, too. And four years ago today, on her birthday, her Twitter account posted a tweet featuring a photo of Hillary as a child, with the comment: “Happy birthday to this future president.”

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Thankfully, this tweet’s prediction turned out to be wrong. And I’m not just saying that because Hillary Clinton never became president, but because the tweet has been a source of laughter now for four years, the tweet still accumulates replies and retweets. Most of the ones occurring today are noting that Amy Coney Barrett is on the verge of being confirmed to the Supreme Court on Hillary’s birthday—which seems like poetic justice to me.

