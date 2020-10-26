https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/26/historically-illiterate-smirnoff-gets-fact-checked-on-the-vital-role-of-alcohol-the-founding-fathers-and-our-republic/

The alcohol giant Smirnoff wants people to know that America’s Founding Fathers “never mixed alcohol and politics” and that it’s important to “#DontDrinkAndDebate”:

Do they know nothing of the history of this fine republic of ours? Our Founding Fathers knew how to have a good time shall we say:

“The bender that began America”:

Alcohol and politics is in our DNA, even:

Ah, the good old days:

Ben Franklin, too:

But maybe we won’t try what Franklin was drinking:

There was even drinking in “Hamilton” for those that don’t like history books. Raise a glass to freedom, as the song goes:

Maybe THIS is the Russian disinformation we’ve been warned about?

