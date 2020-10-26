https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/26/historically-illiterate-smirnoff-gets-fact-checked-on-the-vital-role-of-alcohol-the-founding-fathers-and-our-republic/

The alcohol giant Smirnoff wants people to know that America’s Founding Fathers “never mixed alcohol and politics” and that it’s important to “#DontDrinkAndDebate”:

The Founding Fathers never mixed alcohol and politics. Probably. We hope. They debated responsibly right? Right? Anyway #DontDrinkAndDebate #Debates2020 — Smirnoff US (@SmirnoffUS) October 23, 2020

Do they know nothing of the history of this fine republic of ours? Our Founding Fathers knew how to have a good time shall we say:

There’s a preserved bar tab from three days before delegates signed the Constitution, and they drank 54 bottles of Madeira, 60 bottles of claret, 22 bottles of porter, 12 bottles of beer, 8 bottles of cider and 7 bowls of punch. It was for 55 people. https://t.co/VT2zqrYuuF — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 23, 2020

“The bender that began America”:

Alcohol and politics is in our DNA, even:

In the latest @throughlineNPR they talk about George Washington running for Virginia’s House of Burgesses and how he liquored people up with 46 gallons of beer, 1 barrel and 10 bowls of rum punch, 35 gallons of wine, 2 gallons of cider and 3.5 pints of brandy to vote for him. https://t.co/C4YxOexy0Z — Nathan McDerm-It’s too depressing to be spooky 🎃 (@natemcdermott) October 23, 2020

Ah, the good old days:

The “Founding Fathers” very much mixed alcohol and politics. George Washington basically bought an election with booze in the 1750s, and “treating” voters remained a custom for generations. Behold the hammered in Bingham’s “County Election” (1852). https://t.co/HvHL7zqHSH pic.twitter.com/nDFMmY3u3O — Joshua D. Rothman (@rothmanistan) October 23, 2020

Ben Franklin, too:

Pretty sure Ben Franklin had a steady buzz going throughout the Continental Congress https://t.co/Vpv15cTvfd — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 23, 2020

But maybe we won’t try what Franklin was drinking:

Franklin was always pounding this positively awful cocktail called milk punch. It was some brandy, lemon, milk concoction. blech also kind of related… Jefferson, Madison, Washington, and Franklin all farmed hemp.🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/sInexQhBxn — John Noonan (@noonanjo) October 23, 2020

There was even drinking in “Hamilton” for those that don’t like history books. Raise a glass to freedom, as the song goes:

They drank a lot in Hamilton. But not during the rap battles I guess. pic.twitter.com/YPdkoX05N4 — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) October 23, 2020

Maybe THIS is the Russian disinformation we’ve been warned about?

Solid advice from the Russians… I should’ve believed them on this one…. https://t.co/3c2TynDDuT — Kevin Williams (@KevNStJoe) October 23, 2020

