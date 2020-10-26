https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/26/how-republicans-are-embracing-the-culture-war-to-win-swing-states-in-2020/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Executive Director of the American Principles Project Terry Schilling joins Senior Editor Christopher Bedford and Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to discuss how cultural issues are becoming more relevant to the GOP’s political fight.

According to Schilling and Bedford, the left’s manipulation and control of issues such as transgenderism have prevented people from getting the help and care that they require.

“We are finding out that the left are the real enemies of humanity. They are the real enemies of human dignity and protecting people and giving them the care that they truly need and deserve,” Schilling said.

“We are in a war of ideas that is taking real casualties and is hurting women and threatening children and we can’t allow that,” Bedford added.

Now more than ever, Schilling believes Republicans have a chance to engage and embrace the culture war and stir political change.

“I think that there’s a real opportunity after this election and that there’s an opportunity to reorient the Republican party to be about what a truly needs to be,” Schilling said.

“What the Republican party has to do is we need to acknowledge that the family is the one thing that we all belong to. That creating a strong family structure takes care of everything,” Schilling added.

Listen here:

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2020/10/Schilling-Final.mp3

