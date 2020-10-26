https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/humans-not-climate-change-blamed-96-mass-extinctions-among-mammals/

(STUDY FINDS) — GOTHENBURG, Sweden — As the human population continues to grow, the number of animals we share this planet with seems to be shrinking every year. While many people focus on the effects of climate change, a new study argues man himself is doing more harm than anything else. Researchers in Sweden find human behavior accounts for 96 percent of all extinctions among mammals throughout history.

The University of Gothenburg says, over the last 126,000 years, the mammal extinction rate has increased 1,600 times compared to the natural rate animals die out. Even in prehistoric times, researchers contend humans impact biodiversity more than destructive climate events like the Ice Age.

“We find essentially no evidence for climate-driven extinctions during the past 126,000 years,” researcher Daniele Silvestro says in a university release.

