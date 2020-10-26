https://noqreport.com/2020/10/26/hunter-bidens-burner-phone-email-isnt-getting-enough-attention/

Hunter Biden is in big trouble. His “laptop from hell” is generating tons of headlines even though mainstream media and Big Tech are pretending it doesn’t exist. But in the flood of information drops, one of the original damning emails isn’t getting the attention it deserves.

In an email sent to his business partner, Devon Archer, in April, 2014, Biden outlines his thoughts on how they should proceed with Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company at the heart of all of the Bidens’ problems. He wanted to get the deal done before “his guy” (presumably then-Vice President Joe Biden) visited Ukraine the following week. They wanted to present their value as more than just a U.S. government connection that could be discarded “when the storm passes.” But within the email that detailed their strategies, Biden made a couple of interesting comments, as One America News’ Jack Posobiec pointed out on Twitter:

Here is an email where the son of VP Biden tells his partner to buy a burner phone from 7/11 or CVS while outlining his plans for the Ukraine ‘The contract should begin now – not after the upcoming visit of my guy’ Tells Devon to get in touch with Navy SEALS (Little Creek) pic.twitter.com/cDN33XH2bq — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 25, 2020

The need for them to have burner phones is important because it means they knew what they were going to be doing was illegal. Burner phones are used to keep law enforcement and government entities like the National Security Agency from tracking or eavesdropping on calls and texts. One does not need a burner phone unless they plan on doing something illegal.

How does all of this tie back to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden? We’ve speculated for over a year that Bidens’ pressuring of the Ukrainian government to fire then-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was to prevent his son’s company from being investigated, but it was assumed by most that this was protective rather than part of a quid pro quo with his son. Now, it seems increasingly likely that Joe Biden was fulfilling the promise his son had made to his employer. In other words, he wasn’t trying to keep the trail off of his son. He was trying to do what his son was asked to accomplish.

Hunter Biden has no energy industry experience. He was not known as an especially strong business advisor and did not have a history of success in, well, anything. His only redeeming quality to a company like Burisma was his connection to the Vice President of the United States, and Joe Biden helped his son earn his salary by getting rid of Shokin.

Connect with one of hundreds of physicians nationwide who believe in HCQ as a prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.

When all of the information is seen together, the need for burner phones points to only one conclusion. Hunter Biden knew he was going to be doing something illegal and wanted to hide that from the authorities.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

