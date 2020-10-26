https://www.dailywire.com/news/ice-cube-on-working-with-trump-im-not-playing-politics

Rapper Ice Cube has said he will set aside politics and partisanship to work with the Trump administration on improving the lives of black Americans.

In response to leftists that have criticized him for teaming with the White House to implement his “Contract with Black America,” the rapper told “Fox News Sunday” that he is “not playing politics with this.”

“I told everybody that, you know, I’m not playing politics with this. I’m willing to meet with anybody who could bring this to life and make it a reality,” he said, as reported by Fox News.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner reportedly met with the rapper for three hours to discuss the plan.

“They listened, heard what I had to say … and pumped up their plan and presented it to the people on September, I believe, 24,” he said.

Ice Cube sparked leftist ire earlier this month when he scolded the Democrats for kicking his plan aside until after the election while Republicans jumped at the opportunity.

“Facts: I put out the [Contract with Black America],” he tweeted. “Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

When a fan accused the “Straight Outta Compton” singer of turning to the “Darkside,” Ice Cube responded, “Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

The president made adjustments to his “Platinum Plan” that included some of Ice Cube’s suggestions. Fox News has more:

Trump’s proposed “Platinum Plan” would include creating 3 million new jobs in the Black community over the next four years, increasing access to capital by nearly $500 billion and strengthening Trump’s immigration policies to protect American jobs, according to his website. In his “Contract with Black America,” Ice Cube asks politicians for banking, police and prison reform, elimination of all Confederate statues, federal funding of “baby bonds” starting with $1,000 at birth, among other reforms to support the Black community in order to earn the “support of the Black vote.”

Though Ice Cube did not endorse Trump for president, he is not the only rapper warming up to the administration. Last week, rapper 50 Cent tacitly endorsed Trump when he realized that Biden’s tax plan was too extreme.

“WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP),” the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, posted on Instagram. “I’M OUT. F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.”

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people,” he added, “62% are you out of ya f***ing mind.”

Though rapper Diddy did endorse Joe Biden for president and denounced Trump, he also conceded that Democrats have done little to help black people and created his own “Our Black Party.”

“Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage,” Diddy said. “But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

