Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is it transphobia when the police arrest a trans Muslim person for throwing incendiary devices at police while carrying a semiautomatic rifle at a partly-violent riot?

Answer: Of course it is, hater.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Meet the old lady who might be the last sensible person in Britain.

California First Comrade Gavin Newsom gets celebrity pushback on his Thanksgiving diktat.

Kamala Harris pitched another slow-moving softball, whiffs it.

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

The Party of Science™ looked at the science and said, “Nah, brah.”

Insanity Wrap has Karol Markowicz’s latest:

Last week, some fantastic news from the science world should’ve given full-time-schooling advocates real hope. Instead, officials are signaling that we may never return to full in-person learning, at least not like pre-COVID. A New York Times piece, “Schoolchildren Seem Unlikely to Fuel Coronavirus Surges, Scientists Say,” concluded that, yes, the science says kids should be in school. “The bulk of evidence now suggests only limited transmission from young children to adults.” That evidence, of course, has existed for months, but the Times piece brought it home for nonbelievers.

Plus:

Alas, the science doesn’t matter; we left it behind long ago. Instead, we’re seeing signs that schools may not open for full-time learning for years, if ever — and many of our leaders seem OK with that.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio won’t fully reopen the schools for the same reason Jame Gumb (aka “Buffalo Bill”) couldn’t and wouldn’t stop himself from killing over and over again: “He’s got a taste for it,” as Clarice Starling correctly noted about a more obvious sociopath.

“It” is untrammeled political power.

Insanity Wrap posits that de Blasio gets away with it because New Yorkers let him get away with it.

Closings will continue until morale improves, comrades.

‘Kamala’ Is the Sanskrit for ‘Deer in the Headlights’

Did Kamala Harris not anticipate and prepare for this question?pic.twitter.com/XNGr0F1Mdy — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 26, 2020

A couple of thoughts, one petty.

First, Harris is not skilled at looking like the other person is in the room with her. That takes practice, and clearly she hasn’t put in the time.

Second, Insanity Wrap can’t take four years of that fake, forced laugh. We just can’t. So please vote.

Exit Question: Why should Kamala Harris bother prepping, when she knows she has a permanent “by” from the Infotainment Industry?

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

So much news in one short headline, but Insanity Wrap can’t stop reading the second graf:

35-year-old Britney Erica Austin, formerly Eric Austin, was among 18 individuals arrested in downtown Phoenix at a violent anti-police protest. Austin was covered head-to-toe at the time in a black abaya, or women’s Islamic robe, and a burka.

“Formerly?”

The pictures say otherwise, bub.

Soviet Shopping Comes to Wales

(Image by jbarsky0 from Pixabay.)

Wales went under Double Secret Lockdown last week, and the list of things people aren’t allowed to buy draws a strange line between “essential” and “nonessential.”

The Welsh Government’s ‘non-essential’ items ban has been in place since Friday with increasingly absurd tales of implementation. This morning Tesco tweeted, “we have been told by the Welsh Government not to sell [the sanitary products] for the duration of the firebreak lockdown”. The Tesco St Mellons Superstore in Cardiff has closed off an aisle containing items deemed ‘non-essential’ including sanitary products and toothpaste… Elsewhere in Wales, Spar has reportedly refused to sell face masks as they are “non-essential“. At least that’s one way to keep people out of shops so they can’t tweet about the ridiculous ‘non-essential’ sale ban.

Very quickly, a Welsh government spokesweasel denied that any such order had been given. “This is wrong – period products are essential. Supermarkets can still sell items that can be sold in pharmacies,” they said.

Yes, but the lockdowns have been so arbitrary and the fines so onerous that stores like Tesco and Spar have been playing it safe.

It’s one thing to face the wrath of an angry shopper. It’s quite another to face the wrath of a petty bureaucrat.

Dr. Insanity Wrap looks at the sickness befallen the United Kingdom and prescribes a hearty dose of tar and feathers.

Good News: Britain Hasn’t Gone Entirely Over to Airstrip One

God bless this woman pic.twitter.com/G4uDVqwkdR — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) October 22, 2020

God bless this woman, indeed.

What Is Mark Knoller Trying to Say Here?

Senior Administration Official says Pres Trump showed his passport when he went to vote today in Florida. Later, at his NC rally, he made the case for requiring VOTER ID in order to cast a ballot. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 24, 2020

Insanity Wrap is forced to presume that showing ID when voting and then insisting that everyone should be required to do the same thing is…

…what, exactly?

Is Knoller — a Blue Checkmark Credentialed™ member of the CBS Infotainment Complex — trying to imply that Trump is a hypocrite? Is Knoller trying to say that no one should have to present ID? Or is Knoller perhaps unaware that a U.S. passport is pretty much the “highest,” hardest-to-fake personal identification an American citizen can carry?

The most generous interpretation Insanity Wrap could come up with is that Knoller believes his audience is made up largely of ignoramuses who will believe any Orange Man Bad implication, even when it makes no sense whatsoever.

And you know what? He’s probably right.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

()

Glorious news, comrades!

California First Comrade Gavin Newsom has decreed that you may freely celebrate Thanksgiving.

With certain restrictions for the benefit of all citizens, of course.

Here are the First Comrade’s instructions to you on this glorious day of freedom:

Your free celebration must be held outside.

Guests may use the bathroom inside, but only if sanitized.

Masks must stay on at all times except when placing turkey ration into your own mouth.

Singing is “strongly discouraged.”

Your free celebration may not last longer than two hours.

Six-foot social distancing mandates at all times, including during the turkey ration part of the free celebration.

No more than three households may participate in any one free celebration.

Insanity Wrap is not making any of this up, although we did dress up the language for comedic effect.

These are in fact First Comrade Newsom’s orders.

Megyn Kelly is having none of it, and has taken to Twitter to protest the First Comrade’s beneficient diktat for this year’s free celebration of Thanksgiving.

We hope she enjoys her 5-gram turkey ration at the First Comrade’s reeducation camp, up from last year’s 8-gram ration.

You Can’t Get More Generic Than Barely Extant

If you ever wondered how “Generic Democrat” would perform in a real election we are about to find out. Both the P/VP nominees have been the most absent, vague, unchallenged nominees in history. By and large they can be whoever you think they will be. https://t.co/fAM1kpLAyt — Marcus (@MarcusHUSA) October 26, 2020

Genius, eh?

One More Thing…

(Seen on Facebook.)

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

