Far left Twitter went into overdrive this weekend to block The Gateway Pundit reports on Hunter Biden.

Twitter suspended the TGP account for 12 hours after we posted a photo of Hunter smoking crack. We did not publish the video that is online but offered a link in our report.

But in a new twist — far left Twitter not only suspended The Gateway Pundit account — they suspended ANYONE who retweeted our report on Hunter Biden!

This is Chinese Communist tactics.

They want to shape behavior and shape what you are allowed to see.

The liberal media REFUSES to report on the Biden Family financial and criminal sexual abuse scandals.

I was locked by @Twitter for several hours for retweeting an article from the @gatewaypundit about a Taiwan TV station that released sexual explicit images and/or videos from the #LaptopFromHell … — BestPresidentEVER (@tweet4snowden) October 26, 2020

Now Instagram is blocking TGP links.

While Instagram refuses to allow accurate but negative reports on the Biden family to be posted on their platform.

“>PornHub, the leading porn website in the world, and other porn websites are free to post on Instagram.

