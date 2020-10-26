https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/official-judge-amy-coney-barrett-confirmed-us-senate-us-supreme-court/

Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed minutes ago in the US Senate by a vote of 52-48.



Not a single Democrat voted for Judge Barrett. Republican Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) voted with Democrats on the confirmation. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s VP choice, did show up tonight to vote against the new justice along with all her fellow Democrat Senators.



This will put conservative justices in the majority on the court.

Congratulations Justice Barrett.

