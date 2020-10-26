https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/official-judge-amy-coney-barrett-confirmed-us-senate-us-supreme-court/
Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed minutes ago in the US Senate by a vote of 52-48.
Not a single Democrat voted for Judge Barrett. Republican Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) voted with Democrats on the confirmation. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s VP choice, did show up tonight to vote against the new justice along with all her fellow Democrat Senators.
Advertisement – story continues below
This will put conservative justices in the majority on the court.
Congratulations Justice Barrett.
TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show VP Biden and His Wife Colluded to Suppress HUNTER’S ACTIONS WITH A CERTAIN MINOR