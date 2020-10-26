https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/10/26/kushner-stupidly-implies-that-black-americans-dont-want-success-badly-enough-n269925
About The Author
Related Posts
Dems Court Electoral Disaster With Trump Hearings
April 26, 2019
Doug Collins Blasts House Dems In Fiery Speech: Majority Has Taken ‘Chaos And Mob Rule’ To ‘A New Level’
December 18, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy