Former Vice President Joe Biden stumbled on his free college agenda, understating it’s total cost, during an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, which prompted a clarification from Biden’s staff saying he “misspoke.”

The Democrat presidential nominee said during the interview:

[I] can send every single qualified person to a four-year college in their state for $150 billion. I can make sure every single person [who] qualifies [for] community college can go and we still have a lot of money left over. That’s what I mean by significant institutional changes.

O’ Donnell reported, however:

The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center and others have questioned whether Joe Biden’s corporate minimum tax plan would raise as much money as he estimates. After our interview, Mr. Biden’s staff told us he misspoke and that the cost of free public college could be twice as much as he said.

In March, Biden adopted socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) plan for free college tuition by expanding his own to include free tuition at public colleges and universities for students whose family incomes are less than $125,000 a year.

Previously, Biden had only proposed free tuition for two-year community colleges.

Biden responded in an interview in August for Elle magazine with Cardi B that “there’s no reason why we can’t have all” of the items on the anti-Trump rapper’s wish list, including free health care and free college tuition.

“Presidents have to take responsibility.” Biden told Cardi B, adding, “the way we can pay for all of this is doing practical things, like making sure that no corporation should pay less than 15 percent tax on their profit — none, zero.”

“Everybody has to pay their fair share,” Biden said.

