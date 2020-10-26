https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/26/joe-biden-confuses-donald-trump-with-george-w-bush/

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared to confuse President Donald Trump with former President George W. Bush Sunday, less than two weeks before the election.

“This is the most consequential election in a long, long, long time. And the character of the country in my view is literally on the ballot,” Biden said during an online event. “What kind of country are we going to be? Four more years of George, uh, George, uh… Going to find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected, we’re going to be in a different world.”

Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George W. Bush: “because of who I’m running against…George, ah, George” pic.twitter.com/ujAni2Q7Gh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 26, 2020

Since entering the race in spring 2019, Biden has done little to ease concerns about his age and aptitude to command the Oval Office. If elected, Biden would be the oldest president ever to be sworn in, at 78 years old.

The latest campaign slip comes just two weeks after Biden called himself a candidate for the U.S. Senate.

“We have to come together, that’s what I’m running,” Biden said. “I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate.”

Joe Biden: “I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate” pic.twitter.com/7LTFdJQMgF — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

Keep up with Biden’s worst slip-ups here.

Biden’s repeated errors have only become the campaign’s latest concerns after contents from a Delaware laptop suspected of belonging to his son, Hunter, have become public after being published by the New York Post. Catch up on Biden’s latest scandals here.

After a 72-hour lid, or pause to campaigning, in the run-up to last week’s debate, Biden is expected to repeat a light schedule this week in the final days of the campaign to avoid more questions surrounding his family’s potentially criminal business activity.

