The lid-happy Biden campaign might have sensed President Trump hogging the spotlight with his three rallies today in Pennsylvania, because the Democrat nominee made an unscheduled appearance there and fielded a question about his not-so-packed itinerary:

There must be a lot of work going on under those lids!

It’s SCIENCE! C’mon, man!

