https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/26/joe-biden-emerges-from-under-the-days-lid-long-enough-to-assure-reporters-hes-been-working-at-least-12-hour-days/

The lid-happy Biden campaign might have sensed President Trump hogging the spotlight with his three rallies today in Pennsylvania, because the Democrat nominee made an unscheduled appearance there and fielded a question about his not-so-packed itinerary:

Biden just told reporters he’s been working 12-hour days at unscheduled appearance in Chester, PA, which is less than 20 miles from his home. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 26, 2020

Joe Biden is asked about his “light public schedule” while speaking in Chester, PA: “We’re constantly — there has not been a day that hasn’t been a 12-hour day yet.”pic.twitter.com/Lj3UeahvDW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 26, 2020

There must be a lot of work going on under those lids!

I might buy it if he means, “I’ve been awake at least 12 hours during most of the days.” — Jason Scalese (@coachscalese) October 26, 2020

Trump’s 3 PA rallies forced Biden out of his self-imposed 8 day lid. Trump will be campaigning everyday. https://t.co/XREQ9VWUC7 — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) October 26, 2020

I don’t even think he’s awake 12 hours a day https://t.co/atghYWB3B9 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) October 26, 2020

Meaning, he’s awake 12 hours a day. https://t.co/ERReikf19c — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 26, 2020

I don’t understand why he put on a mask to take questions. https://t.co/m2EkKKSuYN — 🍂 bless your heart 💀 (@NewYearsDani) October 26, 2020

It’s SCIENCE! C’mon, man!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

