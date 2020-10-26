https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-biden-forget-trump-george

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had some more slow-pitch softballs lobbed at him during a virtual interview Sunday night conducted by comedian George Lopez and CNN analyst Ana Navarro.

There’s a lotta love in the room

The hosts are both vehement haters of President Donald Trump — and they underscored that sentiment by wearing “Biden-Harris” T-shirts. Even Navarro’s dog was wearing one.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Certainly it must have been a comforting sight to the former vice president and his wife, Jill Biden, as they sat in their home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Getting things off to a fawning start was Navarro, who asked Jill Biden, “What is it that made you fall in love with Joe Biden?”

Yup, it seemed clear Navarro had zero interest in outdoing Lesley Stahl or Savannah Guthrie.

The mood now quite jovial, next up was Lopez with a question actually related to the election: “If someone is undecided or maybe thinking about not voting, why should they vote, and why should they vote for you?”

‘Four more years of George, uh, George, uh, he, uh …’

Biden then began talking, saying voting is imperative because it’s “the most consequential election in a long, long, long time. And the character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot. What kind of country are we gonna be?”

Then came yet another apparent case of temporary amnesia for Biden: “Four more years of George, uh, George, uh, he, uh …”

Jill Biden did a good job of holding it together, and Joe Biden seemed to find a way to weave back to the target, adding that we’re going to “find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected … we’re gonna be in a different world.”

Here’s the clip:

[embedded content]

Anna Navarro, George Lopez, Amy Schumer endorse & campaign for Joe Biden



youtu.be



Which George was in his head?

Did Biden have former President George W. Bush in mind during the awkward moment? Bush’s father, former President George H.W. Bush? Or did the fact that the question came from Lopez — yet another George — cause confusion?

Commenters on the Trump War Room’s tweet about the incident were full of observations:

“Did the sign language lady follow his words (George) or was she waiting for the senile old man to correct himself?” one asked.

“This dude’s just barely hanging on,” another noted.

“I honestly think he was referring to George Washington,” another said.

