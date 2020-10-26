https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/joe-biden-stumbles-all-over-when-asked-about-packing-the-court-staff-escorts-cameras-out-of-the-event/

We’re guessing this video is from today because as Twitchy reported, Joe Biden lifted his surprise lid and made an in-person appearance in Chester, Pa., less than 20 minutes from his home. We’re guessing today because he says he thinks they’re voting on Amy Coney Barrett today (they are, so good for him on keeping up with current events).

Barrett came up in response to a question about packing the courts, his position on which he told a local reporter voters didn’t deserve to know, since the people asking were probably Republicans anyway. He’s since said packing the court depends on “how things go.” We didn’t get to hear his complete remarks, though, because it looks as though campaign staffers escorted the press out of the event as Biden began to stumble.

WATCH: As Biden starts to stumble with a question about court-packing his staff immediately starts escorting the camera out of the event. pic.twitter.com/8KLXiz3GAD — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 26, 2020

If this isn’t presidential material I don’t know what is — nunya_d. bizness (@curegirl69) October 26, 2020

This is really bad. Worse than the “George” bit. — Mr Hodes (@mrhodes9) October 26, 2020

It’s bad, man — WKRP in Cincinnatus (@WC_Fox) October 26, 2020

Someone please help this poor man. — RedSoxRon (@rwgeelan) October 26, 2020

OMG, i’m legit feeling sorry for this man. — Alvan (@AlvanDuckworth) October 26, 2020

I was going to make some joke about medication, but that’s just pitiful to watch. — Mansuit (@mansuitD) October 26, 2020

Hey, he’s been putting in 12-hour days, even on those days when he called a 72-hour lid on his campaign.

This is pathetic & I mean that sincerely with no malice. — MuscleSport Mag (@MuscleSportLLC) October 26, 2020

This is so bizarre. — Bart (@ricardobart777) October 26, 2020

Wowzers… This is getting more scary. — Shock Industry (@ShockIndustry) October 26, 2020

I’m trying to be fair, but I will say this does not look good. He falls back on phrases like ‘Here’s the deal’ and ‘Keep in mind’ to stall for time because his mind is not sharp enough to come up with answers in a timely manner. We all do this, but he looks like he HAS to do this — Joxer (@_Joxer__) October 26, 2020

That, and he uses, “Com’ on!” to punctuate statements because he doesn’t know how to explain why something is supposed to be bad or unbelievable. IE “he says this thing… Com’on!” — Lorraine Yuriar (@thekytikat) October 26, 2020

When he forgets what he was about to say, he says “I shouldn’t say anything about that.” All his lines are from one stump speech he has memorized and he repeats bits and pieces of it in every public statement. — Guy Thompson 🇨🇦 (Producer) (@GuyThompson_Esq) October 26, 2020

This is sad and scary. — So Well (@DynamicFlashy) October 26, 2020

Here’s the deal…wheres my teleprompter? — HARLEYQTXOXO (@harleyqtxoxo) October 26, 2020

We didn’t get to hear the end of his answer, so we’re going to have to assume it still depends on what happens whether President Biden packs the Supreme Court.

