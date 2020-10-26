https://www.dailywire.com/news/joe-scarborough-trump-would-kill-reporters-if-he-could-get-away-with-it

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough asserted on Monday that President Trump would “kill reporters” if possible and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is more open to answering “tough questions” than Trump.

Scarborough, who hosts MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and has long feuded with the president, slammed Trump for how he handled an interview for CBS’s “60 Minutes” program with reporter Lesley Stahl. Trump ended the interview midway through and eventually released an unedited version ahead of CBS’s airing of the program.

Scarborough said that Trump avoided answering Stahl’s questions, then went on to assert that Trump would be worse to reporters than Putin if Trump could “get away with it.”

“It’s really fascinating at this point to look how much Donald Trump resembles an autocratic leader from Eastern Europe, whether it’s Belarus or whether it’s Russia,” Scarborough said. “Actually, though he kills journalists, Vladimir Putin on camera actually seems a little more willing to answer tough questions when they’re asked of him.”

“Donald Trump can’t even handle that. Of course, Donald Trump would kill reporters if he could get away with it,” the MSNBC host added. “I think even his strongest supporters would admit Trump would do whatever he could get away with. It’s unfortunate for him that he actually is in charge of the executive branch in a country with a constitution that was written by James Madison and others who actually foresaw the rise of tyrants, and figured out a pretty damn good effective way to hold them at bay.”

In May, Trump suggested that Scarborough had an affair with a woman who died in 2001 after collapsing and hitting her head while working in then-Rep. Scarborough’s congressional office. Trump made the allegation over Twitter, sparking backlash from the woman’s family against himself and the platform. Twitter apologized for Trump’s tweets but did not take action against the president’s account.

As The Daily Wire reports:

A Twitter spokesperson apologized to the family of a Florida woman whom President Donald Trump suggested was murdered on the social media network over the weekend, with the president laying the blame on MSNBC host and former Congressman, Joe Scarborough — but the platform says they will not remove Trump’s tweets or his account over the matter. Lori Klausutis, NBC News reports, died as a result of a heart condition that caused her to collapse and hit her head while she was working for Scarborough in 2001. Her death was not ruled a homicide, but President Donald Trump suggested without evidence, in a series of tweets issued over the last week, that Klausutis may have had an affair with the former Congressman, and that he may be connected to her “cold case” murder. Klausutis’ husband, Timothy, fired back at the president in a letter to Twitter published Tuesday morning, reiterating that Lori’s death was an accident brought about by a medical condition, and that there is no reason to believe Scarborough is a “suspect” in her death or that she was the victim of foul play.

