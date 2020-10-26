http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61853
A few hours after Joe Biden called a lid on all in-person campaigning, Kamala Harris held a rally in the Democratic stronghold of Detroit which drew dozens.
President Trump on the same day held a giant rally in Manchester, New Hampshire which drew thousands.
He also drew a massive crowd after scheduling a last minute stop in Levant, Maine.
[Header image by Gage Skidmore]
