A few hours after Joe Biden called a lid on all in-person campaigning, Kamala Harris held a rally in the Democratic stronghold of Detroit which drew dozens.




Brendan Gutenschwager said he thought the rally drew about 200 people, which strikes me as a very generous estimate.

President Trump on the same day held a giant rally in Manchester, New Hampshire which drew thousands.

He also drew a massive crowd after scheduling a last minute stop in Levant, Maine.

[Header image by Gage Skidmore]

