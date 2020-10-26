

A few hours after Joe Biden called a lid on all in-person campaigning, Kamala Harris held a rally in the Democratic stronghold of Detroit which drew dozens. A few hours after Joe Biden called a lid on all in-person campaigning, Kamala Harris held a rally in the Democratic stronghold of Detroit which drew dozens.









A look at today’s crowd as Kamala Harris campaigns in the IBEW Local parking lot in Detroit, Michigan #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020 #Detroit pic.twitter.com/hXQOr3f0sa — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 25, 2020



Brendan Gutenschwager said he thought the rally drew about 200 people, which strikes me as a very generous estimate.

President Trump on the same day held a giant rally in Manchester, New Hampshire which drew thousands.

LOOK at the size of the crowd here at the #MAGA rally for Trump! New Hampshire loves @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Four More Years! pic.twitter.com/qcqwHCduFu — Jess Turnr 🇺🇸 (@JessTurnr) October 25, 2020

He also drew a massive crowd after scheduling a last minute stop in Levant, Maine.

A last minute stop in Maine—and thousands of Great American Patriots came out to support President Trump, as word began to spread throughout the community that he was coming. Absolutely incredible! https://t.co/zqgeZMtyiF #VOTE #MAGA🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/BmLxp6uiRo — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 25, 2020

[Header image by Gage Skidmore]

Follow InformationLiberation on Twitter, Facebook, Gab and Minds.