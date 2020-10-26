https://www.dailywire.com/news/kanye-west-to-joe-rogan-abortion-meant-to-kill-the-black-race-create-population-control

Continuing to preach against abortion, rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West once again denounced abortion as a practice of black genocide.

Speaking with podcast host Joe Rogan, Kanye West said that he will soon be helping provide funds and support for women with unplanned pregnancies through his “Plan A” program to keep them from getting abortions.

West, citing his Christian beliefs, also said that if were ever elected president, he would be representing Plan A.

In his interview with Rogan, Kanye West also said it was time to end the association of Planned Parenthood with “woman’s choice” while emphasizing the need to change the connotation of orphanages and foster car.

“You know, we have to decouple the conversation of Planned Parenthood and woman’s choice,” he told Rogan. “So, of course, I’m Christian, so I’m pro-life. And when I go into office, I’m not changing laws because I realize we live in an imperfect world and in an imperfect society. What I will be presenting is a Plan A. And we’ve already started to work on Plan A to change the connotation of orphanages, change the connotation of foster care.”

West also repeated his previous statements that Planned Parenthood was created for population control and eugenics. He cited the harrowing fact that 1,000 black babies are aborted a day and compared them with the current COVID-19 numbers.

“Let me talk about Planned Parenthood. There’s the last figure I saw is there were 210,000 deaths that’s due to COVID in America. And everywhere you go, you see someone with a mask on … With abortion culture, there are 1,000 black children aborted a day,” he said

“We are in genocide. So, more black children have died in the past, since February, than people have died of COVID, and everyone wears a mask,” he continued. “So, it’s a matter of where are we turning a blind eye to? The media can control, a lot of times it has control what we care about.”

Kanye West’s statements to Joe Rogan were nearly identical with what he said to Nick Cannon on his show “Cannon’s Class” in September, where the “Jesus Walks” singer alleged that abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood kills black people “strategically and on purpose.”

“In 50 years, there’s been 22 million — over 22,500,000 — black people aborted strategically and on purpose. Planned Parenthood was set up and placed in minority communities to kill black people,” he said.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, abortion kills more black people than HIV, homicide, diabetes, accidents, cancer, and heart disease — watch this one — combined,” he continued. “Three thousand shootings in Chicago a year, 700 murders, you’ve got to put that with heart disease, you’ve got to put that with HIV, you’ve got to put that with diabetes, you’ve got to put that with just accidents, and put that with cancer, and it doesn’t add up to specifically abortions. If you think about that number, 1,000 black babies are aborted each day.”

