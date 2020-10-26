https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/keep-zombie-white-house-president-trumps-new-biden-zombie-ad-suggests-creepy-joe-biden-craves-human-flesh-video/
President Trump’s new TV ad depicting Joe Biden as a zombie that “craves human flesh” is the best thing ever.
“Here’s how you can spot a zombie…Look for someone who exhibits aggressive behavior, craves human flesh and utters incoherent moans and groans.”
Video of Biden creeping on Senator Chris Coons’ daughter flashes as the narrator accuses Biden of “craving human flesh.”
“Only you can keep a zombie out of the White House.”
WATCH:
🚨🧟♂️NEW AD🧟♂️🚨
Keep a zombie out of the White House! pic.twitter.com/shYPGKtHUz
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 26, 2020
