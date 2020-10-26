https://gellerreport.com/2020/10/kentucky-u-s-postal-employee-no-longer-employed-after-112-ballots-found-in-dumpster.html/
Vote in person. Take everyone you know with you.
Kentucky: U.S. Postal Employee ‘No Longer Employed’ After 112 Ballots Found in Dumpster
By Joshua Caplan, Breitbart, October 25, 2020:
A U.S. Postal Service employee is out of a job amid an investigation into over 100 absentee ballots discarded in a dumpster in Louisville, Kentucky.
A contractor found the unopened 112 ballots while renovating a home in Jefferson County on Thursday. Additionally, two political flyers were discovered by special agents with the Postal Service Office of the Inspector General.
“When the investigation is concluded, the case will be presented for federal prosecution to the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Special Agent Scott Balfour said in a statement.
The case has been turned over to the U.S. attorney’s office, Balfour said.
Such incidents are “exceedingly rare,” Balfour said.
Voters who don’t receive an absentee ballot by Oct. 28 can go to any polling site, sign an affidavit saying they did not receive the ballot, and vote in person, said Nore Ghibaudy, spokesman for the Jefferson County clerk’s office.
