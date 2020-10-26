http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tO1tBdfIWwI/

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) claimed her Democrat challenger, Mark Kelly, wants California’s gun control rather than Arizona’s freedom, during an October 26, 2020, interview on Breitbart News Daily.

McSally talked of how Kelly has been a figure in left’s gun control movement during the last decade.

She said, “[He’s] run one of the most sophisticated, left-wing, extreme political organizations in modern history over the last ten years. It’s been focused on gun control and taking away our Second Amendment rights,” but McSally claimed that Kelly’s group has also sent millions to support radical leftist candidates around the country.

Kelly and his wife, Gabby Giffords, founded the gun control PAC Americans for Responsible Solutions in 2013. In 2016, they merged it with Gifford’s Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

On March 16, 2016, Gifford’s Law Center announced:

Americans for Responsible Solutions (ARS)—the national gun violence prevention organization founded in 2013 by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and Navy combat veteran Captain Mark Kelly—and the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence—the nation’s leading resource on firearms law and policy—announced today they are joining forces.

Gifford’s Law Center gives California an “A” for gun control laws, while giving Arizona an “F”.

McSally talked about Kelly’s group’s grading system during the Breitbart News Daily interview, saying, “His organization … gave California an ‘A’ grade for gun control, and gave Arizona a ‘F’ grade. But he wants to be the Senator for Arizona? Uh-uh. You want it, then you can move to California if you like it so much.”

