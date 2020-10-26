https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/522891-mcconnell-tees-up-trump-judicial-pick-following-supreme-court-vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate Democrats hold talkathon to protest Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination Trump looms over Ernst’s tough reelection fight in Iowa Democratic senator votes against advancing Amy Coney Barrett nomination while wearing RBG mask MORE (R-Ky.) on Monday teed up a vote on a district court nominee just shortly after the Senate confirmed Trump pick Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettSenate Democrats hold talkathon to protest Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination I know what illegal abortion looks like, does Amy Coney Barrett? Democratic senator votes against advancing Amy Coney Barrett nomination while wearing RBG mask MORE to the Supreme Court.

McConnell’s move will set up the Senate to take up James Knepp II’s nomination to be a judge for the northern district of Ohio once it returns to Washington on Nov. 9.

The Senate left town on Monday night for its election recess after confirming Barrett. No votes are expected to occur for roughly two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Republicans have placed a premium on confirming President Trump Donald John TrumpFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and Biden’s ’60 Minutes’ interviews Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought ‘9/11 attack was 7/11 attack’ MORE‘s judicial picks. Including Barrett, the Senate has confirmed 220 court nominees. That includes three Supreme Court justices, 53 influential circuit court nominees and 162 district judges.

Because Democrats nixed the filibuster in 2013 for district and circuit court nominations and Republicans nixed it for Supreme Court nominees in 2017, judicial nominations can be confirmed with only a simple majority.

McConnell, in particular, has stressed that he views the courts as the party’s best chance at having a long-term impact on the direction of the country. And he touted their work on confirming judges during the fight this week over Barrett.

“We made an important contribution to the future of this country. A lot of what we’ve done over the last four years will be undone sooner or later. … They won’t be able to do much about this for a long time to come,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

