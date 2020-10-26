https://www.dailywire.com/news/media-excuse-bidens-apparent-bush-trump-mix-up-he-was-talking-about-george-lopez

Liberal activists and their allies in the mainstream media are now claiming that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden did not accidentally reference former President George W. Bush instead of President Donald Trump while speaking of the upcoming election.

Instead, liberals claim, Bided was talking about actor and comedian George Lopez, who was on the stream with the former VP and his wife Dr. Jill Biden.

Notably, however, the context of the slip-up doesn’t seem to add-up, since Biden warns voters twice that they don’t want “four more years of George,” before correcting himself and saying Trump.

“This is the most [consequential], not because I’m running, but because who I’m running against, this is the most consequential election in a long, long, long time,” Biden said, as reported by The Daily Wire on Sunday. “And the character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot, what kind of country we’re going to be.”

“Four more years of George, uh, George, uh, he, uh,” the former VP continued, “gonna find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected we’re gonna be, we’re gonna be in a different world.”

“1.1 million views and a Fox story based on the premise that Biden was confusing Trump with George Bush. He was talking to George Lopez,” claimed The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel.

“Because ‘four more years of George (Lopez)’ makes more sense than ‘four more years of George (Bush)’ when talking about four more years of a GOP administration that you’re ‘running against,’” The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway pointed out.

Because “four more years of George (Lopez)” makes more sense than “four more years of George (Bush)” when talking about four more years of a GOP administration that you’re “running against.” https://t.co/KSXr63px3N — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 26, 2020

“He said ‘four more years of George…,’” questioned producer Steve Krakauer. “You think it’s a ‘lie’ to say he was thinking George Bush? You think it makes more sense he was talking about George Lopez?”

He said “four more years of George…” You think it’s a “lie” to say he was thinking George Bush? You think it makes more sense he was talking about George Lopez? — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 26, 2020

Others in the mainstream media were quick to follow Weigel’s lead on the story, including journalists at NBC.

“NBC has added an editor’s note to this morning’s ‘Today’ show segment that played a clip of Biden saying ‘four more years of George, uh…’ without noting that he was talking to George Lopez,” said CNN’s Brian Stelter.

NBC has added an editor’s note to this morning’s “Today” show segment that played a clip of Biden saying “four more years of George, uh…” without noting that he was talking to George Lopez https://t.co/PmyfpCN6HE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 26, 2020

“Lie after lie after lie after lie,” CNN host Jake Tapper wrote, agreeing with Weigel and slamming conservatives.

Lie after lie after lie after lie https://t.co/jwuw9T2Fvn — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 26, 2020

Daily Wire podcast host Michael Knowles sarcastically responded to Tapper: “‘Biden didn’t mistakenly think George W. Bush was president. He thought George Lopez was president! We rate all conservatives liars—50 million pinocchios.’ Ok.”

“Biden didn’t mistakenly think George W. Bush was president. He thought George Lopez was president! We rate all conservatives liars—50 million pinocchios.” Ok. https://t.co/EH3t93fBmD — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 26, 2020

Politico David Reaboi slammed the media’s move to apparently cover for Biden as “a full-court-press to gaslight” the American people.

“It’s now a full-court-press to gaslight you about Biden’s obvious senility from the scummiest hacks in media. The gang’s all here,” he wrote, captioning an screenshot of Stelter discussing NBC’s “editor’s note.”

It’s now a full-court-press to gaslight you about Biden’s obvious senility from the scummiest hacks in media. The gang’s all here. pic.twitter.com/fSy4rRoF9F — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 26, 2020

