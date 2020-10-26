https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/megyn-kelly-media-credibility

Megyn Kelly is not happy about the “disgusting” media coverage of President Donald Trump, specifically pointing to Lesley Stahl’s “60 Minutes” interview on CBS Sunday.

On the radio program, Megyn told Glenn Beck the media has become so blinded by the “Trump Derangement Syndrome” that they’ve lost their own credibility — and now they can’t get it back.

“It’s disgusting. It’s stomach-turning,” Megyn said of the media’s coverage of the president. “But it’s just a continuation of what we’ve seen over the past couple of years. Their ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ has blinded them to what they’re doing to their own credibility. They can’t get it back. It’s too late. They’ve already sacrificed it. And now no one is listening to them other than the hard partisans for whom they craft their news.”

Megyn also discussed how she would have covered the recent stories about Hunter and Joe Biden’s alleged corruption. Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:

