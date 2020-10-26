https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/melania-when-coronavirus-first-came-dems-were-wasting-taxpayer-dollars?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday slammed the Democratic Party’s effort to impeach President Trump, during an address in battleground state Pennsylvania.

“The Democrats have chosen to put their own agendas ahead of Americans’ well-being,” she said during the speech in Atglen.

“Let us also not forget what the Democrats chose to focus on when COVID-19 first came into our country,” she also said. “While the president was taking decisive action to keep the American people safe, the Democrats were wasting American taxpayer dollars on a sham impeachment. They cared more about removing our elected president.”

The GOP-led Senate found Trump not guilty on the House’s impeachment charges on February 6.

The first lady also criticized Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for referring to Trump’s China travel restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak as “xenophobic.”

“The American people can look at Joe Biden’s 36 years in Congress and 8 years in the vice presidency and determine whether they think he will finally be able to get something done for the American people,” she said. “Joe Biden’s policies and socialist agenda will only serve to destroy America and all that has been built the past four years. We must keep Donald in the White House so he can finish what he started and our country can continue to flourish.”

Trump said the mainstream media is focusing on stories based on “gossip” and painting a picture of her husband that she doesn’t recognize.

“Just like my husband, I’m here to make a difference for you and your families,” she said.

Trump also said Americans get to “hear directly and instantly” for the “first time in history” from the U.S. president every day through social media.

“I do not always agree with the way he says things, but it is important to him that he speaks directly to the people he serves,” she said.

Trump said that “baseless claims from anonymous sources and ex-employees” are distracting from the good work happening inside the White House.

“These next four years are vital. Our president continues to move this country forward,” she said.

She encouraged the public to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to minimize the spread of the virus until a vaccine is fully developed.

“With Donald Trump as our president we will be even stronger when we beat COVID-19,” she said.

Trump was introduced at the event by Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to President Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

