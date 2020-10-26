https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f972ac05e3ca365b6503bcd
Amendment 4 was passed in Florida in 2018. It allows convicted felons to vote so long as they have completed their sentences….
Britney Spears’ father doesn’t buy her lawyer’s assertion that he’s the only one who can speak for her….
Many of the victims have South Asian (Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi) heritage, as these communities sometimes hold gold for cultural reasons, Surrey Police said….
Marion Holmes, 78, has finally won justice for her husband, Peter Holmes, who was a respected postmaster in Jesmond, Newcastle, before the Post Office Horizon scandal ‘destroyed’ his good name….
Here are the best space heaters, garage heaters, and electric heaters for your home in 2020. Get a portable heater from Dyson, Vornado, Lasko….