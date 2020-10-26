https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trouble-joe-biden-president-trump-mopping-pennsylvania-vote-joe-biden-lags-crooked-hillary-latest-philly-numbers/

President Trump in Pennsylvania.

The latest numbers coming from Pennsylvania should have Democrats and the Joe Biden campaign very worried.

President Trump is carrying 24% of the vote in Philadelphia.

Joe Biden is only carrying 73% of the vote in Philly. This is worse than Hillary Clinton in 2016. Hillary carried a solid 83% of the vote.

This would move Pennsylvania into the Trump column — Again!

Pennsylvania [New York Times Report] – Trump carrying 24% of Philly. If President Trump carries 24%+ of Philadelphia voters, barring massive fraud, he will win PA easily.https://t.co/IoDfKJ8VEp pic.twitter.com/IkKltDUcT3 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) October 26, 2020

