Democrat nominee Joe Biden is a “stone-cold liar” with his claims that he has never said he’d ban fracking if he’s elected president, trade advisor Peter Navarro said Monday.

“We saw him say in the presidential debate, ‘I never said I’m going to ban fracking,'” Navarro told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “It makes you wonder about everything else he said, like he’d never take money from China, this, that, and the other thing.”

President Donald Trump focuses on job creation at the local level, he added, but Biden “is going to shut down fracking, shipbuilding.”

Navarro is in Duluth, Minn, where National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien was to speak on economic security at the Duluth Complex, the largest untapped reserves of copper, nickel, and precious metals in the world.

“The Obama-Biden administration, they clamped that down,” said Navarro of the mining operations. “President Trump has opened that up. The vision is to have not just an iron range where, but a copper range, a nickel range,” said Navarro, “Nickel is our future here. Nickel is what is needed for all the advanced batteries that are going into all-electric vehicles that are going to transport our future.”

Opening mining will open up jobs in Minnesota and transform lives, said Navarro.

He said their team will also fly to Wisconsin, where they will visit the shipyard at Marinette, which is now booming after it was about to go under President Barack Obama and Biden.

