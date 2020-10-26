https://justthenews.com/newt-gingrich-releases-lengthy-rundown-biden-familys-alleged-foreign-corruption?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Newt Gingrich is delving into the Biden family’s business empire, releasing a half hour video exploring what he says is years of corruption and compromising entanglements with foreign interests.

In the feature made public Monday, Gingrich presents a breakdown of what he said was The Biden family’s “willingness to take money from Ukraine, Russia, China, in ways that are astonishing.”

[embedded content]

“This a family that has consistently exploited the family name [and] the public trust,” Gingrich said in the video. “And the idea that somebody this dishonest and this willing to accept money from Chinese communists might be president, I think, is very sobering.”

