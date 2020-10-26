https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/obama-rallies-biden-orlando-attacks-trump-incompetence-and-disinterest?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Obama rallied Tuesday in Orlando, Fla., for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, telling the crowd that President Trump is to blame for the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

“More than 225,000 people in this country are dead,” Obama said at an invitation-only, drive-in car rally. “More than 100,000 small businesses have closed. Half a million jobs are gone in Florida.”

If Trump “had been focused on COVID from the beginning, cases wouldn’t be reaching new record highs across the country this week,” Obama claimed.

This was Obama’s second trip for Biden, his former vice president, in the last three days.

Obama argued that the country can’t have Trump as president for a second term.

“We cannot afford four more years of this,” he said. “That’s why we’ve got to send Joe Biden to the White House. Because we cannot afford this kind of incompetence and disinterest.”

Trump soon after commented on the event that was aired on three of the major national cable news networks.

“Now @FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won,” Trump tweeted.

