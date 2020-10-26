https://thehill.com/homenews/house/522878-ocasio-cortez-plenty-of-people-without-college-degrees-could-run-this-country

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezSunday shows – Spotlight shifts to positive tests among Pence aides Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats must focus on winning White House for Biden The Memo: Five reasons why Trump could upset the odds MORE (D) said on Monday hit back at President Trump Donald John TrumpFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and Biden’s ’60 Minutes’ interviews Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought ‘9/11 attack was 7/11 attack’ MORE after he questioned her college education, saying “plenty of people without college degrees” would make better presidents.

The New York progressive made the comments in response to the president’s remarks at a Lititz, Pa., rally Monday, in which he asked if Ocasio-Cortez “did go to college.”

“I could say yes, but who cares?” she tweeted. “Plenty of people without college degrees could run this country better than Trump ever has.”

Ocasio-Cortez said she has hired people without degrees “who have done incredible, effective, & strategic work.”

“The more college costs soar, the more degrees become a measure [of] privilege than competence,” she tweeted. “Our country would be better off if we made public colleges tuition-free & cancelled student loan debt.”

Trump mocked Ocasio-Cortez during his second of three rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday, condemning her for her role in the Green New Deal.

“A great student of the environment — I don’t think she ever took an environmental course in college,” he said. “She did go to college, right?”

Ocasio-Cortez graduated from Boston University in 2011 with Bachelor of Arts degrees in international relations and economics.

