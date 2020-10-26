https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/26/oh-the-irony-jim-treacher-boils-down-the-nights-events-in-dc-with-2-dem-torching-tweets/

It was an eventful Monday night in Washington, DC.

First, the Senate voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court even as some Democrats engaged in classless theatrics.

Later, when Judge Barrett was being sworn in my SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas, the media tried to turn it into a super spreader event.

Those reactions were ridiculous and over-the-top, but when everything is boiled down, Jim Treacher summed it all up perfectly:

Bingo! The Democrats don’t seem to realize they are exactly what they accuse others of being. The word is “projection.”

