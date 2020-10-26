https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/26/oh-the-irony-jim-treacher-boils-down-the-nights-events-in-dc-with-2-dem-torching-tweets/

It was an eventful Monday night in Washington, DC.

First, the Senate voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court even as some Democrats engaged in classless theatrics.

Later, when Judge Barrett was being sworn in my SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas, the media tried to turn it into a super spreader event.

Those reactions were ridiculous and over-the-top, but when everything is boiled down, Jim Treacher summed it all up perfectly:

A black Supreme Court justice just swore in a female Supreme Court justice. And the only people who are unhappy about it are Democrats. pic.twitter.com/G2YRs9R9X8 — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 27, 2020

Democrats don’t actually believe the things they claim to believe. They yelled about #MeToo right up until the Democrats nominated Joe Biden. They claimed to believe in diversity until a woman was sworn into the Supreme Court by a black person. Their principles are toilet paper. — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 27, 2020

Bingo! The Democrats don’t seem to realize they are exactly what they accuse others of being. The word is “projection.”

