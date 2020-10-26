https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/okeefe-strikes-georgia-dem-senate-candidate-jon-ossoff-keeps-progressive-values-low-key-sway-georgia-rednecks-video/

James O’Keefe strikes again!

Project Veritas on Monday released undercover of a field organizer for Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Jon Ossoff admitting he keeps his progressive values ‘low key’ in order to dupe Georgia ‘rednecks.’

Jon Ossoff, 33, is running for the senate to flip Georgia blue.

“On the surface portrays himself as left or moderate…deep down he’s a low key progressive.” Dino Nguyen, Ossoff’s field organizer said. “He’s not going to win the election as a progressive, and that’s basically it.

“At a certain point we have to wait for the boomers to die off,” he said.

When asked if he thinks Georgians are stupid enough to fall for Ossoff’s lies, Nguyen responded, “Yeah.”

“Genuine to a certain point…but he can’t show true self 100% of the time.”

