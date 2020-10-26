http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ulc0-JoVk2c/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC “All In” that Democrats must win control of the Senate because Senate MajorityLeader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was “not a force for good in our country.”

Pelosi said, “One of the things that is so appalling about this judicial appointment right now is they want that person in there to further undermine our democracy. It’s not just about health care, that would be bad enough, but just in time for all the challenges that they may try to make to the election of Joe Biden and that court, they should be all recusing themselves from any decisions about that. But to your point, we just have to win big, and that’s one thing. We’re losing the fight in this coronavirus because they will not do the money for elections, to protect us from overseas interference in terms of protecting the critical infrastructure of our elections, or even to respect the American people who have to stand in line for four hours to vote by just expanding the opportunity to vote, so that they won’t do. But we have to just make sure everybody knows the most important thing the antidote to their poison. The antidote is the vote.”

She added, “We are prepared for everything. We are prepared for all of their — what they might do to challenge the legitimacy of the electoral college, we’re prepared, and that means if we win the House and Senate, that’s easier. But even in the House, he says he’s going to win at the House. He thinks that’s the light at the end of the tunnel. That light is a train coming after you, Mr. President. With great patriotism, with great principle, we will protect our democracy in the House. Don’t even think about coming to our House on this subject. So it is — who would have ever thought —think back five years. Who would have ever thought that we would be in a situation where the president of the United States was undermining our democracy, our Constitution, that the Senate of the United States would be complicit, the Republicans in the Senate would be complicit? Mitch McConnell is not a force for good in our country. Whether it’s your health or your vote, the health of our democracy, we have to win this election, and we have to win big, and we have to win early.”

