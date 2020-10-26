https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/pelosi-responds-amy-coney-barrett-scotus-confirmation-expand-court-take-look-see-courts-video/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasted no time talking about packing the Supreme Court and other courts shortly after the Senate voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the highest court of the land.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed Monday evening in the US Senate by a vote of 52-48.



Not a single Democrat voted for Judge Barrett. Republican Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) voted with Democrats on the confirmation. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s VP choice, did show up tonight to vote against the new justice along with all her fellow Democrat Senators.



This will put conservative justices in the majority on the court.

Pelosi ran to MSNBC Monday night and floated altering an entire branch of government by overthrowing the US Supreme Court with dangerous Marxists.

Pelosi and the Democrats want to destroy the US Constitution.

“Should we expand the court, lets take a look and see.,” Pelosi said. “Maybe we need more district courts as well.

WATCH:

PELOSI: “Should we expand the court, lets take a look and see.” pic.twitter.com/hVS5OaT9nW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 27, 2020

